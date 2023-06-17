News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PIL against 'Adipurush' for showing religious figures in bad taste

PIL against 'Adipurush' for showing religious figures in bad taste

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 17, 2023 12:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hindu Sena filed a writ petition in Delhi high court against Adipurush demanding that the film not be certified for public exhibition.

Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta on Friday filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Delhi high court against the film.

In the writ petition filed in Delhi HC, Gupta stated, "This is a writ petition in the shape of public interest litigation under article 226 of the Constitution of India praying for issuance of an appropriate writ in the nature of direction to the respondents for removal of objectionable scenes depicting religious leaders/characters/figures in bad taste and issues a writ of mandamus to the respondents directing them to not certify the feature film Adipurush for public exhibition and pass such other or further order as this hon'ble court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the case."

The petition further alleged that the film 'hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting the religious leaders/characters/figures in an inaccurate and inappropriate manner.'

 

"That the petitioner has preferred the aforesaid writ petition in the shape of PIL against the feature film ADIPURUSH directed by Om Raut which has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting the religious leaders/characters/figures in an inaccurate and inappropriate manner contrary to the description of Hindu religious leaders/characters as described in Ramayana authored by writers like Maharishi Valmiki, Saint Tulsidas etc. The Petitioner being aggrieved, concerned and hurt by such an inaccurate description of the religious leaders/characters in the film Adipurush gave a Representation dated 04.10.2022 to the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. However, the said representation has not been responded to as of date", the petition read.

The petition further stated the depiction of Ravana, Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Hanuman in the feature film Adipurush is contrary to the image and descriptions of these religious leaders/characters/figures as depicted in Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayan and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas.

It added that the PIL has been filed for 'the benefit of the public in general who may be incapable of accessing the court themselves because they are not fully/properly equipped, financially as well as legally.'

Helmed by Om Raut, and produced by Bhushan Kumar the Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan is seen essaying the role of Ravan. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Prabhas Gave Up Non Veg To Play Ram
Prabhas Gave Up Non Veg To Play Ram
Adipurush Gets Fadnavis' Blessing
Adipurush Gets Fadnavis' Blessing
Kriti Wears The Ramayan On Her Dupatta
Kriti Wears The Ramayan On Her Dupatta
Gayle, Harbhajan, Afridi among marquee players
Gayle, Harbhajan, Afridi among marquee players
PIX! England ease to win; France keep perfect pace
PIX! England ease to win; France keep perfect pace
Indian recurve mixed team in bronze playoff
Indian recurve mixed team in bronze playoff
1 dead as cops, mob clash over notice to Guj dargah
1 dead as cops, mob clash over notice to Guj dargah
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Man thrashed for sitting in seat booked for Hanuman

Man thrashed for sitting in seat booked for Hanuman

The Many, Many Faces Of Ram

The Many, Many Faces Of Ram

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances