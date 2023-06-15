Adipurush Gets Fadnavis' Blessing

IMAGE: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon promote Adipurush. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has wished the Adipurush team for the film's success.

'May the #Adipurush Prabhu Shri Ram bless the much-awaited film Adipurush based on Maryada Purshottam Prabhu Shri Ram's life. Wishing the directors, producers and team #Adipurush a chartbuster success !@manojmuntashir', Fadnavis tweeted.

Earlier, Scriptwriter Manoj Muntashir met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and received his best wishes as we;;.

'A glimpse of the film #Adipurush based on the Ramayana was seen. Advance best wishes for the success of this film depicting the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram ji.@manojmuntashir', Manohar Lal tweeted.

Adipurush releases in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on June 16.