Kriti Wears The Ramayan On Her Dupatta

Kriti Wears The Ramayan On Her Dupatta

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 14, 2023 18:35 IST
Kriti Sanon lives out her dream role in real life, as she wears the colours of the Ramayan on her dupatta.

The actor, who plays Sita in Adipurush, did a special photoshoot, wearing a beige Anarkali kurta designed by Sukriti and Aakriti Grover, and a dupatta inspired by the Ramayan.

Explaining the dupatta, Brand Shaza writes, 'Ayodhya tales inspired shawl is a piece crafted by time and crafted for one. This timeless mythological piece has taken over 2 years to conceptualise and over 6,000 working hours.

'Intimate observations of books, references helped the artist to create the drawings so accurately. Each glance reveals a small detail that has been put together with precision.

'The palaces, clothing, vegetation, birds and animals have been depicted truly as the paintings and reimagined by the designer. Shown here are four scenes for the Ramayana, Panchavati, Swayamvar, Ashok Vatika & Ram Darbaar.'

 

Directed by Om Raut and co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, Adipurush will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

The film releases worldwide on Friday, June 16.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

