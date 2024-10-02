News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Pawan Kalyan's daughter declares faith before Tirupati temple trip

Pawan Kalyan's daughter declares faith before Tirupati temple trip

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 02, 2024 15:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday visited Tirumala temple accompanied by his daughters.

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's  youngest daughter, Palina Anjani Konidela, signs a declaration at Tirumala temple that she has faith in Lord Venkateswara. Photograph: @JanaSenaParty/X

During his visit, the Deputy Chief Minister carried 'Varahi Declaration' with him to the deity, which he will proclaim in a meeting in Tirupati on Thursday.

“Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena president Pawan Kalyan had Tirumala Srivari (deity) darshanam (visit) today. Pawan Kalyan took Varahi Declaration file along with him,” said a Janasena press release.

 

Currently, Kalyan is on a three-day visit to the temple as part of his 11-day penance to atone for the alleged sins committed by the previous YSRCP regime at Tirumala.

Before visiting the temple, Kalyan's youngest daughter, Palina Anjani Konidela, gave a declaration at Tirumala temple that she has faith in Lord Venkateswara.

IMAGE: Pawan Kalyan with his daughters at the Tirumala temple. Photograph: @JanaSenaParty/X

Palina Anjani Konidela is reportedly a non-Hindu and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) - the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati - rules mandate that non-Hindus have to declare their faith in the deity before making a visit to the temple.

“Palina Anjani Konidela gave the declaration for Srivari (deity) visit in Tirumala. She signed the documents provided by TTD staff. As Palina Anjani is a minor, her father Pawan Kalyan also endorsed the documents,” said a Janasena press release.

The declaration assumes significance as Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and several Hindu outfits had demanded that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a Christian, has to issue a similar declaration before his recent cancelled visit to the temple.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Tirupati temple 'purified' amid animal fat in laddu row
Tirupati temple 'purified' amid animal fat in laddu row
Tirupati row: AP dy CM calls for 'Sanatana Dharma...'
Tirupati row: AP dy CM calls for 'Sanatana Dharma...'
Now, mice seen on Siddhivinayak prasad packets
Now, mice seen on Siddhivinayak prasad packets
Smriti predicts! Who will win the India-Pak battle?
Smriti predicts! Who will win the India-Pak battle?
Deeply concerned: India reacts on Iran-Israel conflict
Deeply concerned: India reacts on Iran-Israel conflict
Exclusivity ends, but RIL, BP partnership to continue
Exclusivity ends, but RIL, BP partnership to continue
ICC rankings: Bumrah back where he belongs
ICC rankings: Bumrah back where he belongs
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Keep God out of politics: SC on Tirupati laddus row

Keep God out of politics: SC on Tirupati laddus row

TDP-YSR Congress war over Tirupati laddus turns bitter

TDP-YSR Congress war over Tirupati laddus turns bitter

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances