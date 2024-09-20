Tirupati laddu row: AP dy CM calls for 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board'

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday said he was "deeply disturbed" by the findings of animal fat in Tirupati temple 'prasadam' (consecrated food), and suggested setting up a 'Sanatana' national board to look into the issues pertaining to temples.

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Photograph: ANI Photo

His comments come two days after Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

“We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat and beef fat) mixed in Tirupati Balaji Prasad. Many questions to be answered by the TTD board constituted by YCP Govt (YSRCP government) then,” said Kalyan in a post on X.

Further, the Janasena party chief said the time has arrived to constitute a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' at the national level to look into all the issues related to temples in the country.

“A debate has to happen at a national level involving all policymakers, religious heads, judiciary, citizens, media and others in their respective domains,” he said.

Reaffirming that the government in the southern state is committed to taking stringent action against those responsible for adulterated laddus, the actor-politician said the matter throws light on issues relating to the alleged desecration of temples, their land and other ritualistic practices.

Kalyan urged everyone to come together to put an end to the desecration of the ‘Sanathana Dharma' (Hinduism) in any form.