Rajasthan Patwari Arrested For Alleged Bribery

A Rajasthan official has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to expedite a land partition case, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A patwari in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught the accused, Pramod Samariya, red-handed.

The patwari allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to submit a report in a land partition case.

The ACB verified the complaint and laid a trap to arrest the accused while accepting the first instalment.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a patwari posted in Kotputli-Behror district on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, officials said.

Director General of Police, ACB, Govind Gupta, said the ACB's Bhiwadi unit caught the accused, Pramod Samariya, red-handed.

According to the complaint, a land partition case concerning the complainant's ancestral property had been pending in an SDM court for the past five to six years. In its order dated June 20, 2025, the court directed the patwari to submit a report, but he allegedly delayed it and demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

Details of the Bribery Complaint

Gupta said the ACB verified the complaint on April 29, during which the accused agreed to settle the deal at Rs 80,000.

"The bribe amount was to be paid in three instalments, and the accused agreed to accept Rs 40,000 as the first instalment," he said.

Arrest and Further Investigation

Following verification, the ACB team laid a trap and arrested the accused while accepting the first instalment of Rs 40,000, he added.