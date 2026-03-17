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Home  » News » Alwar Revenue Official Nabbed for Alleged Bribery in Land Mutation Case

Alwar Revenue Official Nabbed for Alleged Bribery in Land Mutation Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 21:58 IST

A revenue official in Rajasthan has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe for land mutation, highlighting ongoing concerns about corruption in land administration.

Key Points

  • A revenue official in Alwar, Rajasthan, and a middleman have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe related to land mutation.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught the middleman red-handed while accepting Rs 1.5 lakh as a first instalment of a larger bribe.
  • The complainant alleged harassment and delay in land mutation despite a favourable court order.
  • The tehsildar allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh through the middleman to expedite the land mutation process.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested a revenue official and a middleman in Rajasthan's Alwar district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a person for land mutation, officials said.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the middleman, identified as Ravi, was caught red-handed while taking the bribe amount for Govindgarh tehsildar Basant Kumar Parsoya.

 

The complainant in the case had claimed that he was being harassed for the mutation of land in his name based on a will. Despite submitting all required documents and a favourable order passed by a sub-divisional court on December 3, directing the tehsildar to register the matter, the file was kept pending, it was alleged.

Details of the Bribery Scheme

Gupta said the tehsildar allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh through the middleman to process the mutation in favour of the complainant.

After verification of the complaint, an ACB team laid a trap and caught the middleman while accepting the first instalment of Rs 1.5 lakh. Subsequently, the tehsildar was also arrested from his office, officials said.

Further investigation into the case was underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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