Home  » News » Rajasthan: 15 die as tempo traveller rams into stationary truck

Rajasthan: 15 die as tempo traveller rams into stationary truck

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 02, 2025 23:03 IST

At least 15 people died and two others were injured when a tempo traveller carrying devotees rammed into a stationary trailer truck in Rajasthan's Phalodi on Sunday, police said.

IMAGE: An injured being taken to Mathura Das Mathur hospital after a tempo traveller crashed into a stationary trailer truck in Bapini village of Phalodi district, in Jodhpur on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The incident occurred near Matoda village on the Bharat Mala Highway, they said.

"Fifteen passengers died, while two others sustained serious injuries. The injured were first taken to a hospital in Osian for primary treatment and later referred to Jodhpur," Jodhpur Police Commissioner Om Prakash said.

 

According to police, the victims were residents of the Sursagar area in Jodhpur and were returning from the Kolayat temple in Bikaner after offering prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram.

All the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the Osian government hospital.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident and instructed officials to ensure all possible assistance to the victims' families and proper medical care for the injured.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also mourned the loss of lives.

In a post on X, he said, 'I have just received the news that 15 people have died in a road accident in Matoda, Phalodi. Hearing this, my heart is extremely saddened. I pray to God to grant a place at His holy feet to all the deceased, give strength to their families, and a speedy recovery to the injured.'

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
