Bilaspur train crash: Railways alleges signal breach

Bilaspur train crash: Railways alleges signal breach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read
November 04, 2025 21:57 IST

Hours after a local passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh claiming seven lives, the Railway Board on Tuesday said the accident took place as the passenger train seems to have overshot a red signal.

IMAGE: People gather at the spot as the coaches of a MEMU train and a goods train collided between Gatora–Bilaspur, in Bilaspur on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The collision took place around 4 pm when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra in neighbouring Korba district, railway officials said, adding it rammed into the goods train from behind between Gatora and Bilaspur stations.

"Passing Signal at Danger by MEMU train seems to be the reason in the preliminary assessment by railway authorities," a press note from the Railway Board stated.

 

'An unfortunate incident involving a collision between a goods train and an MEMU local train occurred near Bilaspur railway station today. The Railway Administration has taken swift action to initiate relief and rescue operations on a war footing,' the press note said.

Senior officials have reached the site and are closely monitoring the situation, it said, adding six persons died and five were injured in the incident. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for immediate medical assistance, the note said.

According to the Railway Board, ex gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh to those grievously injured and Rs 1 lakh to those with minor injuries have been announced.

'The Railway Administration is extending all possible assistance to the affected passengers and their families. Continuous coordination is being maintained with district authorities and medical teams to ensure prompt relief measures,' the Board said.

It added, 'A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted at the level of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to ascertain the exact cause and recommend necessary corrective actions.'

Emergency contact numbers of Bilaspur -- 7777857335, 7869953330; Champa -- 8085956528; Raigarh -- 9752485600; Pendra Road -- 8294730162; Korba -- 7869953330 and Uslapur -- 7777857338, have been made operational for the convenience of passengers and their families.

'Passengers and their relatives may contact these numbers for necessary information and assistance. The Railway Administration continues to monitor the situation closely and is ensuring all possible relief and support to the affected,' the Board said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
