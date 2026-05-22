Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested With Marijuana At Ahmedabad Airport

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested at Ahmedabad Airport after being caught with over 20 kg of marijuana upon arrival from Bangkok, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested at Ahmedabad Airport for allegedly possessing over 20 kg of marijuana.

The accused arrived from Bangkok, Thailand, on a Thai Airways flight.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department intercepted the passenger based on intelligence from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The seized material, found in 19 vacuum-sealed packets, tested positive for marijuana.

The passenger has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for alleged possession of more than 20 kg of marijuana at the Ahmedabad airport, a Customs official said on Friday.

Customs Intercepts Passenger From Bangkok

Personnel from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department intercepted a passenger after he arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport from Bangkok, Thailand, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the official said.

Details Of The Marijuana Seizure

"Based on specific intelligence from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and passenger profiling, officers of AIU caught the accused, a native of Saharanpur (UP), who travelled on a Thai Airways flight, and seized 19 vacuum-sealed packets containing green-coloured dried plant-like substance from his trolley bag," he said.

Legal Action Under NDPS Act

The material was found to be marijuana after testing, and the passenger was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the official said.