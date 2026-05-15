HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Nine Militants, Four Officials Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gunfire

Nine Militants, Four Officials Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gunfire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 15, 2026 16:56 IST

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, a recent gunfire incident resulted in the deaths of nine suspected militants and four security officials, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the area.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Nine suspected militants and four security officials were killed in a gunfire in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.
  • The incident occurred in the Bajaur district after militants launched attacks in Meena and Inayat Kalay.
  • Security forces responded effectively, killing nine attackers and injuring several others.
  • Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has experienced a surge in terrorist attacks, with fatalities rising significantly in the past year.

Nine suspected militants and four security officials were killed in a gunfire in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, district officials said.

Militant Attack and Security Response

The incident took place late Thursday night in Bajaur district. According to officials, a group of militants launched attacks in the areas of Meena and Inayat Kalay, but security forces "responded effectively". While nine attackers - all of them suspected militants - were killed on the post, several others sustained injuries.

 

The area was later cordoned off and a search operation was launched to track the remaining militants.

TTP Claims Responsibility

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Security Challenges

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region in northwest Pakistan has faced recurring unrest over the years driven by militant violence, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations. Its mountainous terrain and porous frontier add to the challenges for security forces.

Surge in Terrorist Attacks

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen a surge in terrorist attacks in the past year. According to the Annual Security Report 2025 from the Centre for Research and Security Studies, total fatalities rose from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Militants Kill Two Security Personnel In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Militants Kill Two Security Personnel In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Three Security Personnel Killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Three Security Personnel Killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Deadly Attack On Pakistan Police Post Kills 15
Deadly Attack On Pakistan Police Post Kills 15
Deadly Attack On Pakistan Police Post Kills 15
Deadly Attack On Pakistan Police Post Kills 15
Pakistan Security Forces Face Mounting Terror Attacks
Pakistan Security Forces Face Mounting Terror Attacks

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

Rare Moment! Smile, Hug, Handshake! This is how UAE President welcomed PM Modi0:40

Rare Moment! Smile, Hug, Handshake! This is how UAE...

Trump concludes historic China visit, departs for US from Beijing7:21

Trump concludes historic China visit, departs for US from...

Trump, Xi Hold High-Stakes Iran Talks in Beijing3:52

Trump, Xi Hold High-Stakes Iran Talks in Beijing

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO