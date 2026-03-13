Pakistani Policeman Killed After Abduction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A Pakistani policeman was found murdered after being abducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting the escalating security challenges and rising militant activity in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A Pakistani policeman, Shah Munir, was abducted and killed in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The policeman's body was found with multiple bullet wounds, indicating he was shot dead by his abductors.

The incident has raised concerns about the deteriorating security situation in Bajaur, a highly sensitive area.

Seven police personnel have been killed in separate incidents in the district since the beginning of Ramadan.

Authorities have launched an investigation and intensified search operations to apprehend those responsible for the killing.

A Pakistani policeman abducted by unknown militants was found shot dead on Friday in the country's restive northwest, officials said.

The victim, Shah Munir, was serving as a Havaldar in the police force.

On Thursday, armed men in the Bajaur district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province forcibly pulled him out of his vehicle and took him away.

Police said the abducted officer's body was recovered on Friday.

It bore multiple bullet wounds, indicating that the kidnappers shot him dead before dumping the body.

Authorities confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been launched, while special teams have been formed to track down and arrest those involved in the killing.

Rising Security Concerns in Bajaur

Security officials described the incident as deeply concerning for Bajaur police, noting that since the beginning of Ramadan, seven police personnel have been killed in separate incidents across the district.

Bajaur, considered a highly sensitive security area, has seen a series of attacks targeting law enforcement personnel, posing a major challenge for the security administration.

Police and other law enforcement agencies intensified search operations in the area and detained several suspects for questioning.