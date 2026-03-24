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Home  » News » Baghpat: Four held for murder of disabled man suspected of theft

Baghpat: Four held for murder of disabled man suspected of theft

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 15:31 IST

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In Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, four individuals have been arrested for the murder of a disabled man, allegedly killed over suspicions of stealing a buffalo, highlighting the tragic consequences of vigilante justice.

Key Points

  • A disabled man in Baghpat was allegedly beaten to death and buried in a field.
  • Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder.
  • The victim was suspected of stealing a buffalo belonging to one of the accused.
  • The accused confessed to assaulting and drowning the victim before burying his body.
  • Police have recovered the body and are conducting further investigations.

A 40-year-old disabled man was allegedly beaten to death, and his body was buried in a field here, police said, adding that four people have been arrested in the case.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay alias Sanju, a resident of Daha village, who worked as a domestic help for a resident, Sachin.

 

According to police, the victim's brother, Arvind alias Billu Sharma, had lodged a complaint stating that Sanjay, who was physically disabled in one leg since birth, had been missing for about a month and expressed suspicion against Sachin and his associates.

During the investigation, police detained Sachin for questioning, during which he confessed to assaulting Sanjay along with his associates Akash, Ajit and Shubham. He told police that his buffalo had gone missing on March 4 and, although it was later found in a field, he suspected Sanjay of stealing it.

Police said the accused severely assaulted Sanjay, leaving him critically injured. They later drowned him in a tubewell water tank, leading to his death.

They then buried the body in a sugarcane field near Nirpura village under the Doghat police station area to conceal the crime.

Arrests and Investigation

Station House Officer Keval Singh said the four accused have been arrested, and the body was recovered with their identification and sent for post-mortem examination.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said legal proceedings are underway, and further investigation into the case is in progress.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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