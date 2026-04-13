Police Injured in Attack on Polio Vaccination Security in Pakistan

An attack on a polio vaccination security team in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has left four police officers injured, raising concerns about the safety of healthcare workers and vaccination efforts.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Gunmen attacked a police team providing security for a polio vaccination campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

Four police personnel, including a senior officer, were injured in the attack in the Chapri Waziran area of Hangu district.

Security forces have launched a search operation to find the attackers.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa condemned the attack and reaffirmed the government's commitment to fighting terrorism.

The attack highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by polio vaccination efforts in Pakistan.

At least four police personnel were injured after unidentified militants opened fire on a police contingent deployed to protect a polio vaccination team in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the Chapri Waziran area under the jurisdiction of Thall police station in Hangue district, where security officials were on duty during an ongoing anti-polio campaign.

According to police, the attackers targeted the police party with gunfire, injuring four personnel, including the Additional Station House Officer (SHO) of Thall. Three other injured policemen were affiliated with the Police Training College in Hangu.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

Security forces later cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

Government Response to the Attack

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the attack, describing the targeting of personnel performing national duty a "cowardly act".

He sought a report from the Inspector General of Police and directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured personnel.

Afridi said such attacks would not deter the government's resolve to combat terrorism and reiterated that the people and government of the province stand united against the menace.