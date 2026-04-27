Afghan Taliban Firing Injures Civilians After Border Infiltration Bid

Following a foiled infiltration attempt by militants, Afghan Taliban forces allegedly opened fire across the border, injuring three civilians in Pakistan.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Afghan Taliban forces allegedly opened fire on civilian areas after a failed infiltration attempt into Pakistan.

Pakistani security forces foiled an infiltration attempt by militants along the Pak-Afghan border in South Waziristan.

Three civilians, including two women, were injured in the cross-border firing and taken to Wana Hospital.

Pakistan attributes the infiltration attempt to militants belonging to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Three civilians, including two women, were injured on Monday in alleged cross-border firing by Afghan Taliban forces, after Pakistan's security forces foiled an infiltration bid by militants along the border in South Waziristan, a security official said.

Failed Infiltration Attempt Along Pak-Afghan Border

Pakistani troops repelled an infiltration attempt by Taliban militants along the Pak-Afghan border in the Angoor Adda Zulul Khel area, the official said.

Pakistan forces attributed the failed attempt to militants referred to as "Fitna al-Khawarij".

Fitna al-Khawarij is a term used by the state for terrorists belonging to the outlawed Teh­reek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Response and Civilian Casualties

In response to the infiltration attempt, security forces reportedly destroyed multiple Afghan checkpoints.

Afghan Taliban forces allegedly opened fire on civilian areas after the failed infiltration attempt.

The firing injured three civilians, including two women, who were shifted to Wana Hospital for treatment.

Security officials claimed that the targeting of civilians came after militants failed to breach the border.

Local residents condemned the reported shelling and called for a strong response from Pakistani forces.