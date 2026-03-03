Pakistan Repels Afghan Taliban Attacks, Kills Dozens in Border Operations

Pakistani security forces claim to have killed dozens of Afghan Taliban fighters in recent border clashes as part of Operation Ghazab lil Haq, escalating tensions in the region.

Key Points Pakistan security forces killed 67 Afghan Taliban personnel in overnight operations, repulsing attacks at 16 locations along the southwestern border.

Operation Ghazab lil Haq was launched in response to Afghan Taliban raids, with ongoing operations in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Attacks were repulsed in Northern Balochistan districts, resulting in casualties for the Afghan Taliban and injuries to Pakistani soldiers.

Pakistani security forces claim to have killed 435 Afghan Taliban combatants and injured 630 in recent operations.

Pakistan armed forces reportedly conducted an air operation in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, destroying the Khogani base.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar provided updates on the ongoing Operation Ghazab lil Haq, launched on Feb 26 in response to the Afghan Taliban raids.

Tarar said that 40 Afghan Taliban personnel were killed in overnight operations in the border region along the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"Physical attack was attempted at one place, while a fire raid was conducted on 12 locations, which were all repulsed without any loss of life," he said in an update posted on X.

"At least 40 Afghan Taliban were killed in the overnight operations in KP," he said, adding that "follow-up" operations continued.

Clashes in Balochistan

Separately, the Afghan Taliban resorted to physical attack from across the border on 16 locations in Northern Balochistan in Qilla Saifullah, Noshki and Chaman districts while engaging Pakistan troops on 25 locations in a fire raid.

"The attacks at all the locations were repulsed with Afghan Taliban suffering 27 killed and scores injured," he said.

The minister also said that one soldier of the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan North was killed while five soldiers were injured.

Previous Operations

On Monday, the minister said in a statement that Pakistani security forces killed 435 Afghan Taliban combatants and another 630 of them were injured. He said that 188 tanks and armoured vehicles were destroyed, 31 Afghan posts were captured and 51 locations across Afghanistan were successfully targeted in air strikes.

Air Operation in Nangarhar

Meanwhile, state-run PTV reported that the Pakistan armed forces successfully conducted an air operation in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, destroying the Khogani base.

"Fitna al-Khawarij and Afghan Taliban face massive setbacks on every front after unprovoked aggression," PTV reported, citing sources.

It further reported that security sources said Operation Ghadab-ul-Haq is still ongoing and will continue until its objectives are achieved.