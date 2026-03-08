Pakistan's Security Forces Reportedly Kill Hundreds of Afghan Taliban in Border Operation

Pakistan's security forces have reportedly killed hundreds of Afghan Taliban operatives in a military operation aimed at eliminating cross-border militancy following attacks on Pakistani locations.

Key Points Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in response to attacks by the Afghan Taliban on 53 locations along the border.

Pakistani officials claim 583 Afghan Taliban operatives have been killed and 795 injured in the ongoing military operation.

Pakistan reports destroying over 242 Taliban check posts and targeting 64 locations across Afghanistan by air.

Pakistani forces thwarted an infiltration attempt by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in the Chaman border area.

Pakistan asserts the operation will continue until the threat of cross-border militancy is eliminated.

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq on Feb 26 after the Afghan Taliban attacked 53 locations along the border.

Providing an update on social media, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the Taliban losses include "583 killed and 795 injured".

He also said Pakistan destroyed 242 Taliban check posts during the ongoing operation, while another 38 posts were captured and later on destroyed.

Tarar said 213 Taliban tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery guns have been destroyed and 64 locations across Afghanistan have been "effectively targeted by air".

Counter-Terrorism Operations

Meanwhile, official sources said the armed forces thwarted an infiltration bid by three Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in the Chaman border area.

They were engaged by the troops at the border. While one terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire, others were injured but managed to escape, they said.

The forces recovered four to five improvised explosive devices and fence-cutting equipment from the slain terrorist.

Earlier, security sources said several Afghan Taliban posts were destroyed on Saturday during an aerial operation carried across the North Waziristan district.

Pakistan's Stance

Pakistan has maintained that the Afghan Taliban have suffered heavy losses in the ongoing operation which will continue until the objective of eliminating the threat of cross border militancy is tackled.