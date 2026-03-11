Pakistan Claims Hundreds of Afghan Taliban Operatives Killed in Border Operation

Pakistan reports significant casualties inflicted on Afghan Taliban fighters during a military operation along their shared border, raising concerns about regional stability and prompting diplomatic efforts.

Key Points Pakistan claims to have killed 641 Afghan Taliban operatives and injured over 855 in a recent military operation.

The operation, codenamed 'Ghazab lil-Haq', was launched in response to attacks on Pakistani locations along the Afghanistan border.

Pakistani forces report destroying numerous Afghan check posts, tanks, and artillery guns during the operation.

Efforts are reportedly underway by Jihadi elements to find a negotiated solution between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have deteriorated significantly since October 2023.

Pakistan on Wednesday said its security forces have killed 641 Afghan Taliban operatives and injured over 855 in the ongoing military operation launched two weeks ago.

Pakistan unleashed military action, codenamed Operation Ghazab lil-Haq (righteous fury), on February 26 after the Afghan side attacked 53 locations on the 2,611 kms long border.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar stated on his X handle: "641 Taliban operatives have been killed and 855 others injured."

Sharing the latest updates, Tarar said that 243 Afghan check posts have been destroyed, while 42 others were captured and destroyed by the Pakistani security forces.

He also said that 219 tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery guns have also been destroyed during the operation, while 65 locations across Afghanistan were effectively targeted by air.

Diplomatic Efforts Amidst Conflict

The updates were shared amidst reports of efforts by old Jihadi elements to find a negotiated solution between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban.

BBC Urdu reported that three individuals including Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil, Abdullah Shah Mazhar (Pir Mazhar Shah) and Qari Sajid Usman visited Kabul.

Taliban sources in Afghanistan and a close associate of Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil in Pakistan confirmed to BBC Urdu the presence of these individuals in Kabul.

Similarly, Afghan Taliban officials too have confirmed their presence in Afghanistan to BBC Pashto's Hafizullah Maroof.

A key member of the Afghan Taliban interim government confirmed to BBC Urdu the presence of three individuals, including Fazlur Rehman Khalil, in Kabul, but he declined to provide further details in this regard.

The reasons for these individuals going to Afghanistan have not been disclosed, nor has any official statement been issued in Pakistan in this regard.

Khalil has been a big name in Pakistan's jihadi circles since the 1980s. He has also been the head of Harkat-ul-Mujahideen in the past, but the organisation has now changed its name, the BBC Urdu reported.

However, it is not clear if the jidhadi diplomacy would bring any change in the relations between the two sides given the level of mistrust between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have nose-dived since October 2023.