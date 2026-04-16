Civilians Killed in Cross-Border Attack by Afghan Taliban

An Afghan Taliban attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the tragic deaths of civilians, including children, highlighting ongoing cross-border security concerns.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Afghan Taliban attack targeted civilians in Malik Shaheen village, Bajaur district, Pakistan.

Two children and one woman were killed in the cross-border attack.

Pakistani security forces thwarted the Afghan Taliban's infiltration attempt.

Several other civilians were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At least three civilians, including two children, were killed in an attack by the Afghan Taliban in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an official said on Thursday.

The unnamed official said the Afghan Taliban targeted civilians in Malik Shaheen village of Bajaur district late Wednesday when security forces thwarted their infiltration attempt.

The official said two children and a woman died while three others injured in the attack.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, he added.