2 terrorists killed in Baramulla; ops to flush out Anantnag ultras enter Day 4

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: September 16, 2023 11:07 IST
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces near in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the police said.

IMAGE: Search operation underway in the forest area of Gadole, Kokernag in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, September 16, 2023 Photograph: ANI on X

In a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, "1 more terrorist killed (Total 02). Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow".

 

The encounter broke out in the Hathlanga forward area of Uri on Saturday morning.

Earlier, the police said that one terrorist was killed in the encounter and search was going on.

Meanwhile, the Army along with Jammu and Kashmir police also resumed operations on the fourth consecutive day against terrorists "holed up" in the forest area of the Gadole in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

As per officials, 2-3 terrorists are believed to be engaging security forces in the hilly terrain of Anantnag district.

Sharing statement of additional director general of police Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Kashmir zone police posted on micro-blogging site X a day ago, "Rtd Police/Army officers should avoid “ Ambush Hypothesis”. It is a specific input based ops. Ops is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised"

The Army has maintained a tight cordon-off in the area, they said.

Drones and quadcopters were pressed into service on Friday to locate and neutralise the gunmen.

According to officials, the security personnel involved in the operation, which broke out on Wednesday, were being assisted by quadcopters and drones in the ongoing efforts to locate the terrorists.

