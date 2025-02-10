HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pakistan Navy Showcases Its Skills

Pakistan Navy Showcases Its Skills

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 10, 2025 18:11 IST

x

Glimpses from the Pakistan navy's 9th multinational maritime exercise AMAN-25 in Karachi, February 9, 2025.

 

IMAGE: A member of the Pakistan navy's Sea Eagle team parachutes with the national flag during AMAN-25. All photographs: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Sea Eagle team conducts free fall jumps during the demo, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: The Sea Eagle team conducts a maritime counter-terrorism demo.

 

IMAGE: Pakistan navy Special Force Boats team conduct dolphin maneuvers.

 

IMAGE: Pakistan navy SEALs conducts a maritime counter-terrorism demo, here and below.

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, commander of the Pakistan fleet along with naval commanding officers of participating countries, cuts a cake during the opening ceremony.

 

IMAGE: A naval commando stands guard during the opening ceremony.

 

IMAGE: Pakistan naval personnel guard the waters during the opening ceremony.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Varuna In The Mediterranean Sea
Varuna In The Mediterranean Sea
President Reviews Andaman Defence
President Reviews Andaman Defence
President Murmu's Day At Sea
President Murmu's Day At Sea
Pak Soldiers Demo Their Skills
Pak Soldiers Demo Their Skills
Pakistan Navy Shows Off Its Skills
Pakistan Navy Shows Off Its Skills

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Date Movies To Watch This V-Day

webstory image 2

7 Signs Your Partner Is Going To Propose Soon

webstory image 3

Rohit's Sixes Show In Cuttack

VIDEOS

Mamta Kulkarni resigns as Mahamandaleshwar amid outrage4:20

Mamta Kulkarni resigns as Mahamandaleshwar amid outrage

Winter sports made headlines in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir1:52

Winter sports made headlines in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir

PM Modi embarks on 4-day visit to France, US2:52

PM Modi embarks on 4-day visit to France, US

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD