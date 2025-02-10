Pakistan Navy Showcases Its Skills

Glimpses from the Pakistan navy's 9th multinational maritime exercise AMAN-25 in Karachi, February 9, 2025.

IMAGE: A member of the Pakistan navy's Sea Eagle team parachutes with the national flag during AMAN-25. All photographs: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: The Sea Eagle team conducts free fall jumps during the demo, here and below.

IMAGE: The Sea Eagle team conducts a maritime counter-terrorism demo.

IMAGE: Pakistan navy Special Force Boats team conduct dolphin maneuvers.

IMAGE: Pakistan navy SEALs conducts a maritime counter-terrorism demo, here and below.

IMAGE: Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, commander of the Pakistan fleet along with naval commanding officers of participating countries, cuts a cake during the opening ceremony.

IMAGE: A naval commando stands guard during the opening ceremony.

IMAGE: Pakistan naval personnel guard the waters during the opening ceremony.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com