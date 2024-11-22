News
Pak Soldiers Demo Their Skills

Pak Soldiers Demo Their Skills

By REDIFF NEWS
November 22, 2024 11:24 IST
Glimpses from a counter-terrorism exercise conducted by the Pakistan navy's special forces in Karachi, November 21, 2024.

 

All photographs: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: A JF17 Thunder fighter jet at the International Defence Exhibition in Karachi.

 

IMAGE: The AL-Zarrar tank on display at the International Defence Exhibition.

 

IMAGE: A member of the Pakistan armed forces takes a selfie with an unmanned combat aerial vehicle at the International Defence Exhibition.

 

IMAGE: Visitors try out weapons on display at the International Defence Exhibition.

 

IMAGE: A visitor inspects the guns displayed on the wall at the International Defence Exhibition.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

