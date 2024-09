The 22nd edition of the India-France bilateral naval exercise Varuna was conducted from September 2 to September 4, 2024 in the Mediterranean Sea.

A series of advanced naval operations were conducted during the current exercise, involving enhanced tactical manoeuvers, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises.

IMAGE: The Indian Navy was represented by the INS Tabar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The French navy was represented by the FS Provence and the submarine FS Suffren. Photograph: ANI Photo

