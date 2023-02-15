Pakistan Navy Shows Off Its Skills

Glimpses of the Pakistan navy's Multinational Exercise AMAN-23 in the North Arabian Sea near Karachi.

About 50 countries took part in the five-day naval exercise.

IMAGE: A Pakistan naval Sea King helicopter lands on the PNS Moawin during the sea phase of AMAN-23. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Pakistani naval soldiers conduct a refuelling drill. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Chinese soldiers gesture from the deck of the naval vessel Nanning. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Pakistani naval ships PNS Taimur and PNS Tughril lead the naval vessels of participating countries during the exercise. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Naval ships of participating countries. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: The Pakistan navy's special forces conduct a counter piracy demonstration, here and below. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: The Pakistan navy's special forces conduct a counter-terrorism demonstration, here and below. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: A member of the Pakistan navy's special forces parachutes with the national flag. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Pakistan naval troops march past the national flags of participating countries during the opening ceremony of AMAN-23. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, centre, along with Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, Pakistan's naval chief, and Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, left, commander, Pakistan Fleet, at the closing ceremony of the exercise. Photograph: Press Information Department/Handout/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com