Pakistan Navy Shows Off Its Skills

Pakistan Navy Shows Off Its Skills

By REDIFF NEWS
February 15, 2023 13:59 IST
Glimpses of the Pakistan navy's Multinational Exercise AMAN-23 in the North Arabian Sea near Karachi.

About 50 countries took part in the five-day naval exercise.

 

IMAGE: A Pakistan naval Sea King helicopter lands on the PNS Moawin during the sea phase of AMAN-23. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pakistani naval soldiers conduct a refuelling drill. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Chinese soldiers gesture from the deck of the naval vessel Nanning. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pakistani naval ships PNS Taimur and PNS Tughril lead the naval vessels of participating countries during the exercise. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Naval ships of participating countries. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Pakistan navy's special forces conduct a counter piracy demonstration, here and below. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Pakistan navy's special forces conduct a counter-terrorism demonstration, here and below. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A member of the Pakistan navy's special forces parachutes with the national flag. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pakistan naval troops march past the national flags of participating countries during the opening ceremony of AMAN-23. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, centre, along with Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, Pakistan's naval chief, and Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, left, commander, Pakistan Fleet, at the closing ceremony of the exercise. Photograph: Press Information Department/Handout/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
AWESOME! Indian Military In Action!
AWESOME! Indian Military In Action!
Meet Navy's New Submarine INS Vagir
Meet Navy's New Submarine INS Vagir
'We were a show of force to the enemy'
'We were a show of force to the enemy'
70 year old woman dies in fire in Mumbai highrise
70 year old woman dies in fire in Mumbai highrise
Blackstone is bullish on the India growth story
Blackstone is bullish on the India growth story
'Anil Kapoor is not a maut ka saudagar'
'Anil Kapoor is not a maut ka saudagar'
BJP's state manifesto silent on Naga peace solution
BJP's state manifesto silent on Naga peace solution
Aero India 2023: Stunning Aerobatics!

Made-in-India weapons dominate 74th R-Day parade

