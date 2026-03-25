Shehbaz Sharif Offers to Mediate US-Iran Conflict Amid Regional Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts, offering to mediate between the US and Iran to foster de-escalation and promote regional peace.

Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered to host talks between the US and Iran to resolve the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Sharif briefed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions.

Pakistan is facilitating backdoor communication between the US and Iran, including sharing peace proposals.

Pakistan's diplomatic outreach includes conversations with the UAE, the UK, China, Malaysia, and the EU to promote dialogue and de-escalation.

Pakistan emphasises the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path forward for resolving the conflict.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday briefed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman about Islamabad's diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the West Asia conflict.

Sharif, in a statement on X, reiterated Pakistan's strong condemnation of the recent attacks on the Kingdom and reaffirmed Islamabad's unwavering solidarity and unequivocal support for Saudi Arabia in these challenging times.

"I also briefed His Royal Highness on Pakistan's diplomatic outreach efforts for regional peace and stability. We agreed to remain in close coordination," he said.

Sharif said that during the call, he appreciated the Kingdom's restraint and, "I stressed the urgent need for de-escalation," and an end to hostilities.

During the conversation, he conveyed warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Crown Prince, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the royal family and the people of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that Sharif "reiterated Pakistan's full support and commitment to standing firmly with the Kingdom against repeated Iranian attacks threatening its security and sovereignty."

The US-Israel have launched a joint attack on Iran since February 28 and the retaliation by the Islamic nation has extended the war to the entire Gulf region. The conflict has taken a major toll on energy supply chains, especially across the Strait of Hormuz.

Sharif's call to the Saudi crown prince comes a day after the Pakistan prime minister offered to host talks between the US and Iran for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Sharif said that Islamabad was "ready and honoured" to facilitate "meaningful and conclusive talks" between the US and Iran to end the ongoing conflict.

Hours later, US President Donald Trump shared Sharif's post on his Truth Social platform.

According to media reports, the US on Tuesday sent Iran a 15-point plan and ceasefire proposal to end the war in the Middle East.

The peace plan was shared with Iranian officials via Pakistan.

Pakistan's Broader Diplomatic Efforts

Also on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, exchanging views on the evolving regional situation, according to the Foreign Office.

"Dar underscored the importance of peace and stability, calling for immediate de-escalation and emphasising that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path forward," it said.

Separately, Dar received British High Commissioner Jane Marriott at the Foreign Office, and the two held discussions on the evolving regional situation.

Dar "underscored that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only viable path forward, emphasising the urgent need for early resolution of the conflict," FO said.

The deputy prime minister also met Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, who called on him, and their discussions focused on the unfolding regional and global developments.

Dar "underscored the urgent need to promote de-escalation in the Middle East and the wider region through dialogue and diplomacy."

Reiterating the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, they agreed to maintain close cooperation on issues of mutual interest, according to the FO.

The US and Israel joint attack on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The joint strikes came after days of build-up, with Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme.

According to official sources, Pakistan is in contact with both the US and Iran, facilitating backdoor communication, including initial drafts of respective demands for creating peace in the region.

Pakistan maintains close ties with both Iran and the Trump administration.

Further Diplomatic Engagements

In a related development, Pakistan continued its diplomatic outreach efforts on Wednesday with Dar also holding a telephone conversation with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad bin Haji Hasan.

The two leaders discussed recent regional and international developments of mutual interest, according to the FO.

"They emphasised the importance of de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy to address ongoing challenges," it said.

Separately, Dar held a telephonic conversation with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas.

The FO said that during the conversation, both sides exchanged views on recent regional and international developments.

Dar emphasised the "importance of de-escalation, underscoring that dialogue and diplomacy remain essential for maintaining peace and stability."

They also agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation, the Foreign Office said.

Earlier, Sharif, on Monday, in a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, had stressed the urgent need for collective efforts for de-escalation in West Asia.