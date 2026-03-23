Pakistan Offers To Mediate Between Iran, US: Financial Times

'Pakistan has pitched Islamabad as a possible venue for talks as early as this week involving senior figures from the Trump administration and Iran,' the Financial Times reported.

IMAGE: Teenagers drag part of a missile that landed in the playground of an elementary school last night in the Israeli settlement Peduel of the Israel-occupied West Bank, March 23, 2026. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir called US President Donald Trump on Sunday and offered to mediate between the US and Iran.

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday.

Pakistan is positioning itself as the lead mediator trying to broker an end to the US' and Israel's war against Iran, using its military strongman's ties to Tehran and warm relationship with Donald Trump,' the Financial Times reported.

Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir called United States President Donald Trump on Sunday and offered to mediate between the US and Iran, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday evening.

'Pakistan is positioning itself as the lead mediator trying to broker an end to the US' and Israel's war against Iran, using its military strongman's ties to Tehran and warm relationship with Donald Trump,' the Financial Times reported.

'Two officials familiar with the discussions said that Pakistan has pitched Islamabad as a possible venue for talks as early as this week involving senior figures from the Trump administration and Iran,' the Financial Times added.

Asim Munir, the Financial Times reported, 'spoke with Trump on Sunday, according to two people briefed on the call, while Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday.'

'The conversation between the Pakistani and Iranian leaders came at around the same time as Trump announced that he was delaying his threat to 'obliterate' Iran's power plants after 'very good and productive' conversations with Tehran to end the war,' the Financial Times reported.

'Turkey, which was involved in mediation efforts before the war, has also been talking to Iranian officials and Trump's envoy Steve Witkof in an attempt to secure a brief ceasefire and open space for negotiations,' the Financial Times reported.

'Pakistan's Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar held talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Monday. Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty also spoke to his Iranian and Pakistani counterparts on Sunday, as well as Witkoff and Qatar's foreign minister,' the Financial Times added.

'Iran's foreign ministry denied there had been any direct negotiations with the US since the start of the war, but said that some regional states we involved in mediation efforts,' the Financial Times reported.