Pakistan FM Mediates Between Saudi Arabia and Iran Amid Conflict

Pakistan FM Mediates Between Saudi Arabia and Iran Amid Conflict

By Sajjad Hussain
3 Minutes Read
March 03, 2026 17:43 IST

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is actively mediating between Saudi Arabia and Iran to de-escalate the conflict and ensure the safety of Pakistani citizens in the region.

Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Key Points

  • Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar engaged in shuttle diplomacy between Saudi Arabia and Iran following the outbreak of war.
  • Dar conveyed assurances between Saudi Arabia and Iran, emphasizing Pakistan's defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and Iran's request to prevent Saudi soil being used against them.
  • Pakistan is actively working to end the war and has been in contact with numerous foreign ministers from Turkiye, Bangladesh, and other nations.
  • The Pakistani government is focused on ensuring the protection and welfare of millions of Pakistani citizens residing in Arab countries.
  • A crisis management unit is operational at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist those affected by the conflict, with hundreds of people already repatriated from Iran.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that he was involved in shuttle communication with leaders from Saudi Arabia and Iran in the wake of the outbreak of war.

Addressing the media in Islamabad, Dar said he was in Saudi Arabia to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)Â meeting when the conflict started and he got in touch with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran.

 

"I told my Iranian counterpart that we have a mutual defence agreement with Saudi Arabia. He asked me to ensure that Saudi soil is not used against us," he said.

Dar said that after this communication, "there has been minimal impact of war on Saudi Arabia".

He also said that Pakistan was actively playing its role to end the war.

Dar said he has held talks over the phone with foreign ministers of Turkiye, Bangladesh, Palestine, Iran, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Bahrain and Azerbaijan, the Deputy PM of the UAE and the Vice President of the EU after the start of the hostilities.

Efforts to Protect Pakistani Citizens

Dar said that millions of Pakistanis were living in different Arab countries and the Pakistan government was in contact with the host nations to ensure their protection and welfare in the wake of war.

Dar confirmed that one Pakistani national was killed in the UAE in a missile attack.

He said that the Pakistani missions were working in all these countries and were ready to help anyone trying to come back. He said so far, 792 people have returned from Iran.

He also said that the crisis management unit is operational 24/7 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help those affected by the conflict.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad
Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad
Source: PTI
