How Pakistan is mediating to de-escalate tensions in West Asia

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the escalating conflict in West Asia, offering to mediate peace talks between the US and Iran and engaging with key regional players.

Photograph: Pakistan's Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Pakistan's efforts to de-escalate tensions in West Asia.

Pakistan has offered to host talks between the US and Iran to facilitate a comprehensive settlement to the ongoing conflict.

Pakistan's diplomatic outreach includes discussions with the UAE and the UK, emphasising the need for dialogue and de-escalation.

Pakistan is reportedly facilitating backdoor communication between the US and Iran, including sharing initial drafts of demands for peace.

Pakistan maintains close ties with both the US and Iran, positioning itself as a key mediator in the West Asia conflict.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday briefed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman about Islamabad's diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the tenuous West Asia situation.

Sharif, in a statement on X, reiterated Pakistan's strong condemnation of the recent attacks on the Kingdom and reaffirmed Islamabad's unwavering solidarity and unequivocal support for Saudi Arabia in these challenging times.

"I also briefed His Royal Highness on Pakistan's diplomatic outreach efforts for regional peace and stability. We agreed to remain in close coordination," he said.

Sharif said that during the call, he appreciated the Kingdom's restraint and, "I stressed the urgent need for de-escalation", and an end to hostilities.

During the conversation, he conveyed warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Crown Prince, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the royal family and the people of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that Sharif "reiterated Pakistan's full support and commitment to standing firmly with the Kingdom against repeated Iranian attacks threatening its security and sovereignty."

The call comes a day after Sharif offered to host talks between the US and Iran for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.

In an X post on Tuesday, Sharif said that Islamabad was "ready and honoured" to facilitate "meaningful and conclusive talks" between the US and Iran to end the ongoing conflict.

Hours later, US President Donald Trump shared Sharif's post on his Truth Social platform.

According to media reports, the US on Tuesday sent Iran a 15-point plan and ceasefire proposal to end the war in the Middle East.

The peace plan was shared with Iranian officials via Pakistan.

Diplomatic Engagements for Regional Stability

Also on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, exchanging views on the evolving regional situation, according to the Foreign Office.

"Dar underscored the importance of peace and stability, calling for immediate de-escalation and emphasising that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path forward," it said.

Separately, Dar received British High Commissioner Jane Marriott at the Foreign Office, and the two held discussions on the evolving regional situation.

Dar "underscored that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only viable path forward, emphasising the urgent need for early resolution of the conflict," FO said.

The deputy prime minister also met Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, who called on him, and their discussions focused on the unfolding regional and global developments.

Dar "underscored the urgent need to promote de-escalation in the Middle East and the wider region through dialogue and diplomacy".

Reiterating the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, they agreed to maintain close cooperation on issues of mutual interest, according to the FO.

Background of the Conflict

Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The joint strikes came after days of build-up, with Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme.

Iran's retaliation escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.

According to official sources, Pakistan is in contact with both the US and Iran, and facilitating backdoor communication, including initial drafts of respective demands for creating peace in the region.

Pakistan maintains close ties with both Iran and the Trump administration.

Sharif, on Monday, in a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, stressed the urgent need for collective efforts for de-escalation in West Asia.