Pakistan Claims Hundreds of Afghan Taliban Operatives Killed in Border Offensive

Pakistan's military operation, 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq,' against the Afghan Taliban is reportedly causing significant casualties and infrastructure damage, raising concerns about escalating border tensions and prompting calls for peace.

Key Points Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq' in response to attacks by Afghan Taliban forces along the border.

Pakistani officials claim to have killed 527 Afghan Taliban operatives and injured 755 in the operation.

The operation reportedly destroyed numerous Afghan Taliban check-posts, tanks, armoured vehicles, and artillery guns.

The UN Human Rights Chief has urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to end the fighting, citing the impact on civilians.

Pakistan states that 'Operation Ghadb-ul-Haq' is ongoing and will continue until its objectives are achieved.

Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq' last week after the Afghan Taliban forces attacked 53 locations along the more than 2,600 kms long border.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar shared the updates on the Operation Ghazab lil Haq (righteous fury).

Tarar in a post on X also said that 755 Afghan Taliban had also been injured in the operation, while their 237 check-posts had been destroyed, and 38 posts had been captured and subsequently destroyed.

He further said that 205 tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery guns of the Afghan side were also destroyed while 62 locations across Afghanistan were "effectively targeted by air".

The state-run PTV reported citing security sources that armed forces had destroyed terrorist hideouts adjacent to the border in the Zhob and Qila Saifullah sectors, while the Afghan Taliban were forced to abandon their posts and flee.

The armed forces also conducted operation Parkram sector, destroying several posts, security sources said, adding that the forces targeted Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij posts with heavy artillery fire.

The forces also effectively retaliated to "unprovoked firing" by the Afghan Taliban on the border between the Kurram sector and Afghanistan's Paktika province.

The sources said there were reports of multiple Afghan Taliban posts being destroyed and casualties among them.

"Operation Ghadb-ul-Haq is still ongoing and will continue until its objectives are achieved," according to the security sources.

International Response to the Conflict

Meanwhile, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to end the fighting, saying that civilians on both sides of the border were having to flee from airstrikes, heavy artillery fire, mortar shelling and gunfire.

"I plead with all parties to bring an end to the conflict, and to prioritise helping those experiencing extreme hardship," he said in a statement issued in Geneva.