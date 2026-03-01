HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Pakistan Denies Halting Operation Against Afghan Taliban

Pakistan Denies Halting Operation Against Afghan Taliban

By Sajjad Hussain
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 01, 2026 11:54 IST

Pakistan is continuing its military operation against the Afghan Taliban, denying reports of a halt and claiming significant casualties and territorial gains amidst heightened regional tensions.

Photograph: Cricket Australia/X

Photograph: Cricket Australia/X

Key Points

  • Pakistan denies halting its operation against the Afghan Taliban, refuting social media reports.
  • The operation was launched in response to Taliban attacks on 53 locations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
  • Pakistan claims to have killed 352 Taliban personnel and destroyed 130 military posts.
  • Pakistani security forces reportedly captured 26 border posts and 32 square kilometers of Afghan territory.
  • Pakistan Air Force women fighter pilots reportedly led airstrikes on Kabul and Kandahar.

A Pakistan minister on Sunday announced that the operation against Afghan Taliban was continuing, refuting social media reports about the conclusion of the blitz.

Pakistan launched its operation on Thursday night in response to the Taliban operatives attacking 53 locations along the more than 2,600km long border, targeting military installations deep in the country through air strikes.

 

Federal Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry refuted reports that Pakistan halted its operations, saying that "false and fabricated news is being spread on social media that Pakistan has stopped its operations against Afghanistan".

"The reality is the opposite. In view of the current regional situation, the sharing of PAF and drone footage with the media has been temporarily suspended. The purpose of this decision is to safeguard national security and operational strategy, not to prevent operations," he wrote on X.

He further said: "Operations are continuing. The operation against terrorist elements is moving forward with full intensity and wisdom."

Chaudhry concluded by saying that the nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces.

Pakistan information minister Attaullah Tarar said last night that Pakistan security forces had killed at least 352 Taliban personnel while injuring another 535. He also said that the attacks completely destroyed 130 military posts, while the security forces captured another 26 border posts.

Tarar also said that 171 tanks, armoured vehicles have been destroyed, adding that Pakistan also hit 41 locations "with precision air strikes".

Airstrikes and Retaliation

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on X that airstrikes on Kabul and Kandahar were led by Pakistan air force women fighter pilots.

"It was women pilots of the Pakistan Air Force who carried out successful airstrikes in Kabul and Kandahar," he said.

He titled the post as "Revenge of Power" and said that "women pilots delivering hell to those attacking girls' schools" - a reference to Taliban demolishing girls schools in Pakistan.

Territorial Claims

Separately, leading journalist and Geo New anchorperson Hamid Mir claimed that Pakistan captured 32 square kilometers of Afghan territory.

"In Zhob Sector, Pakistan Security Forces have captured 32 Square kilometers of Afghanistan territory named Ghudwana Enclave," he claimed in a post on X on Saturday.

He then said: "Now Afghan Taliban must show the Pakistani pilot they reportedly captured. They cannot win a war with lies after losing 32 square kilometers."

The claim by the journalist could not be verified independently but Pakistan officially claimed that its forces captured 26 border posts of Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Afghan side made claims that they shot down a Pakistan fighter jet but it was rejected by the authorities.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan Declares 'Open War' After Airstrikes on Afghan Taliban
Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar; over 130 killed
Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar; over 130 killed
Look, What Pakistan Has Done In Afghanistan
Look, What Pakistan Has Done In Afghanistan
'Pakistan Treats Afghanistan As Its Province'
'Pakistan Treats Afghanistan As Its Province'
Pakistan Security Forces Face Mounting Terror Attacks
Pakistan Security Forces Face Mounting Terror Attacks

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style0:34

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid US-Israel and Iran conflict0:43

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid...

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu Dhabi After US-Israel Attack on Iran2:52

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO