Home  » News » Afghan Taliban Commander Killed in Pakistan Army Operation

Afghan Taliban Commander Killed in Pakistan Army Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 04, 2026 06:27 IST
March 04, 2026 06:27 IST

The Pakistan Army has eliminated a key Afghan Taliban commander, Qahraman, in a targeted operation near the Torkham border, thwarting an attempt to approach the border region.

Photograph: Saeed Ali Achakzai/Reuters

Key Points

  • Pakistan Army killed Qahraman, a commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA), near the Torkham border.
  • The operation occurred when Qahraman and his associates attempted to approach the border.
  • Security forces engaged the group with artillery fire, neutralising the militants.
  • Qahraman was a resident of the Afghan side of Torkham, near Jalalabad.

The Pakistan Army has killed the commander of the Afghan Taliban during an operation near Torkham border in northwest Pakistan, security officials said on Wednesday.

The commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA), identified as Qahraman, and his associates were eliminated during an operation late last night when they were attempting to approach the border and were intercepted by the security forces.

 

Torkham is a major border crossing between Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Afghanistan's Nangarhar.

Security forces engaged the group with artillery fire, effectively targeting and neutralising the militants. Qahraman was killed along with several of his accomplices during the operation.

Qahraman was a resident of the Afghan side of Torkham, adjacent to Jalalabad.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
