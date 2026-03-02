Pakistan's Offensive Against Afghan Taliban Continues, Ammunition Depot Destroyed

Pakistan's military offensive against the Afghan Taliban intensifies as security forces reportedly destroy an ammunition depot in Khost amid ongoing border conflict.

Photograph: Saeed Ali Achakzai/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan's security forces are actively engaged in 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq' against the Afghan Taliban following attacks on numerous border locations.

Pakistani forces claim to have killed 415 Afghan Taliban members and injured over 580 in the ongoing military operation.

An ammunition depot in Khost was reportedly destroyed by Pakistani forces as part of their counter-attacks.

The conflict between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban continues with no immediate resolution in sight, despite mediation efforts.

Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq' last week after the Afghan Taliban forces attacked 53 locations along the more than 2,600 kms long border.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that Pakistan has killed 415 Afghan Taliban and injured more than 580 in the ongoing military operation.

Military Action in Khost

Citing security sources, the state-run Pakistan Television or PTV reported that Pakistani forces destroyed an ammunition depot in Khost, as the army's "vigorous and powerful counter-attacks" against Afghan Taliban aggression were continuing.

"Pak Army effectively destroyed the ammunition depot of Fitna al-Khawarij and Afghan Taliban in Khost. Fitna al-Khawarij and the Afghan Taliban regime are facing a complete retreat on every front after their unprovoked aggression on the Pak-Afghan border," it reported.

Afghan sources said that Pakistan expanded air attacks to the Bagram air base, but there was no official confirmation from the Pakistan side.

Ongoing Conflict and Mediation Efforts

Meanwhile, there is no end in sight of the conflict as Pakistan forces are dismantling the security apparatus of the Taliban, which was used to stage an attack on Thursday that led to the current phase of fighting, according to security sources.

Efforts were made by the Gulf countries, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, soon after the conflict began, but the situation in West Asia apparently overshadowed the tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan.