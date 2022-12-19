News
Rediff.com  » News » Pak Taliban militants seize police station from within, kill 2, take hostages

Source: PTI
December 19, 2022 13:32 IST
At least two policemen were killed and many others injured when Pakistani Taliban militants seized a counter-terrorism centre and took some people hostage in the Bannu district of Pakistan's troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

One of the militants, who had been arrested and being interrogated at the counter-terrorism department (CTD) police station inside the cantonment on Sunday, snatched an AK-47 from the police and opened fire.

He then freed other suspects being held at the building who took control of the compound. They also took several policemen hostage.

The situation was still tense 17 hours after the incident as a military operation is going on.

 

Two policemen were killed in the shooting, sources said.

Akram Khan Durrani, a former chief minister of the province, and sitting provincial minister Malik Shah Muhammad have reached Bannu to initiate talks with the militants.

Both Durrani and Muhammad hail from Bannu.

Militants have demanded the security forces to provide them with a helicopter to reach Afghanistan safely.

Mohammad Iqbal, the district police officer (DPO) Bannu, said that there was no attack from outside and one of the militants snatched the rifle from the police during interrogation and neutralised the guards deployed at the building, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

”They are in control of the building and we have cordoned off the entire Bannu cantonment,” he added.

Internet services in the Bannu cantonment have been suspended. 

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a statement said that several of its members were among those who took Bannu CTD Staff hostage.

It asked the government to shift prisoners either to South or North Waziristan where the TTP has hideouts otherwise the army will be responsible for all damages. 

Earlier, a video released by the TTP militants from inside the CTD compound claimed that nine police personnel were in their captivity and demanded safe passage to Afghanistan by air in exchange for the release of the hostages.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
