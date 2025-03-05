HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 9 civilians, 6 terrorists killed in attack on Pak Army Cantonment

9 civilians, 6 terrorists killed in attack on Pak Army Cantonment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2025 00:26 IST

x

At least nine persons were killed and 16 injured as two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into the boundary wall of the main cantonment in Bannu in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday while the army personnel neutralised at least six terrorists.

IMAGE: Pakistani soldiers stand guard on a road leading to the cantonment area in Bannu. Photograph: Zahid Muhammad/Reuters

The suicide bombers hit the wall of Bannu Cantonment, about 200 km south-west of Peshawar, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the evening around sunset time, police said.

Hafiz Gul Bahadur-affiliated little known Jaish Al Fursan, in a statement, claimed the attack in Bannu.

The group is one of the several factions of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

 

Five casualties were reported from the nearby civil buildings while four bodies were recovered by the rescue authorities from the debris of a mosque adjacent to Bannu cantonment's boundary wall hit by the suicide bombers, sources said quoting the hospital authorities.

The 16 injured have been shifted to the hospital, the sources added.

After the explosions, the cantonment wall was breached and at least five to six attackers attempted to enter the cantonment, however they were neutralised, police added.

Sources said that the army authorities have sealed the main routes leading to the cantonment and not providing access to the blast site and added, the security forces neutralised at least six terrorists who had entered the cantonment after suicide explosions.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the Bannu explosion and sought a report on the incident.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of human lives, he extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Such incidents during the holy month of Ramadan are extremely condemnable and tragic, Gandapur said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pak violates LoC ceasefire, Indian Army retaliates with heavy casualties
Pak violates LoC ceasefire, Indian Army retaliates with heavy casualties
Army retaliates after firing at LoC posts from Pak side; no casualties
Army retaliates after firing at LoC posts from Pak side; no casualties
Pakistan Navy Showcases Its Skills
Pakistan Navy Showcases Its Skills
'LoC stable': Army refutes ceasefire violation reports
'LoC stable': Army refutes ceasefire violation reports
Truck driver jumps J-K checkpost, killed in Army firing
Truck driver jumps J-K checkpost, killed in Army firing

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken Noodles Soup With Walnut Pesto

webstory image 2

India's 8 Most Beautiful Streets

webstory image 3

17 Bollywood Golden Temple Visits

VIDEOS

Watch: Modi feeds lion cub, catches snake at Vantara animal shelter0:24

Watch: Modi feeds lion cub, catches snake at Vantara...

PM Modi visits Anant Ambani's 'Vantara' animal rescue centre7:40

PM Modi visits Anant Ambani's 'Vantara' animal rescue centre

Himachal snowfall: Lahaul and Spiti covered in thick blanket of snow1:07

Himachal snowfall: Lahaul and Spiti covered in thick...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD