Home » News » Militants Attack Police Vehicle in Pakistan, Killing One

A police officer was killed and two others injured in a brazen militant attack targeting a police vehicle in Pakistan's Bannu district, prompting a security response and condemnation from government officials.

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Key Points A police officer was killed and two others injured in a militant attack on a police vehicle in Bannu district, Pakistan.

The attackers set the police vehicle ablaze after the shooting.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to apprehend the militants.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has condemned the attack and ordered a detailed report.

The government has reiterated its commitment to combating militancy in the region.

Suspected militants opened fire on a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, killing one officer and injuring two others, officials said.

The attack took place within the jurisdiction of Hoveyd Police Station, near Mir Sher Khan Chowk, in Bannu district bordering north Waziristan.

According to initial reports, the attackers later set the vehicle ablaze, leaving it completely destroyed.

Police confirmed that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dil Nawaz was killed in the attack, while two constables sustained injuries.

The firing has since ceased, and additional police forces, including members of the police quick response unit, rushed to the scene.

The injured officers were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the incident. Further details are awaited as investigations continue.

Government Response to the Attack

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi has taken notice of the firing incident on a police vehicle in Bannu and strongly condemned the attack, according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister has directed the Inspector General (IG) of Police to submit a detailed report on the incident.

Sohail Afridi said the killing of the police officer and injuries to others in the attack were deeply tragic.

He added that the provincial government stands in full solidarity with the family of the fallen officer.

Afridi also instructed authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment and expressed prayers for their swift recovery.

"Such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot weaken our resolve," Afridi said, reiterating the government's commitment to combating militancy.