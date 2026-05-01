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Home  » News » Police Constable Killed In Pakistan Militant Attack

Police Constable Killed In Pakistan Militant Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 01, 2026 15:54 IST

A police constable was killed and a civilian injured in a targeted militant attack on a police vehicle in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, highlighting ongoing security concerns.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A police constable was killed in a targeted militant attack on a police vehicle in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
  • The militants used a rocket to attack the armoured police vehicle during a routine patrol.
  • A civilian was also injured in the attack and taken to the District Headquarters Hospital.
  • Police have launched a search operation to find the assailants responsible for the attack.
  • The Pakistan government blames the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for attacks in provinces bordering Afghanistan.

A police constable was killed and a civilian was injured in a targeted attack on a police vehicle by unidentified militants in northwest Pakistan on Friday, police said.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred in the Bannu district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the armoured police vehicle was on routine patrol.

 

Details Of The Attack On Police Vehicle

The militants attacked the police vehicle with a rocket; as a result, a constable identified as Raz Ali Shah from Mundan police station died on the spot.

A civilian present at the site was also injured and was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

Investigation And Security Measures

Following the incident, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

Investigation into the attack is underway.

In a separate incident in the North Waziristan district of the province, a tribal elder was killed in a firing by militants, police said.

The body was sent to the District Headquarters Hospital, and police have launched an investigation.

Government Accusations Against TTP

The Pakistan government accuses the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of carrying out attacks on civilians as well as government infrastructure, especially in provinces bordering Afghanistan, after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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