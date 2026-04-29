HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Pakistani Forces Repel Terrorist Attack, Kill Six

Pakistani Forces Repel Terrorist Attack, Kill Six

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 29, 2026 23:03 IST

Pakistani security forces successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on a police post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, resulting in the death of six terrorists and highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Pakistani security forces successfully repelled a terrorist attack on a police post in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
  • Six terrorists were killed during the intense exchange of fire with security forces.
  • The attack on the Mazanga police post occurred around 1:00 am, prompting a swift response from the police.
  • Weapons and equipment, including magazines and hand grenades, were recovered from the site of the attack.
  • Bannu district has experienced a surge in militant activities, with frequent attacks targeting civilians and security forces.

Pakistani security forces killed six terrorists early on Wednesday in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, repelling an attack on a police post.

Heavily armed terrorists attacked the Mazanga police post in Bannu district, police officials said.

 

Details of the Terrorist Attack

"Terrorists launched an attack on the Mazanga police post in Bannu at around 1:00 am, which was repelled by the police," a spokesman for the Bannu police said.

Six terrorists were killed in the intense exchange of fire between the two sides, police said.

Heavy exchange of gunfire continued until early morning, after which security forces launched search operations in the area.

Recovery of Weapons and Equipment

Police recovered weapons and equipment from the site, including magazines, hand grenades, a bandolier and a ladder, he said.

In a statement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Zulfiqar Hameed praised the officers for defending the post and announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for those involved.

The police contingents were rushed to the area to control the situation. The police have launched a search operation.

Impact and Aftermath

During the attack, a police constable sustained minor injuries and was shifted to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Regional Police Officer Bannu Sajjad Khan said the police would continue to act as an "iron wall" against terrorism.

Bannu district has witnessed a surge in militant activities in recent months, with frequent attacks targeting civilians and security forces.

In recent incidents, five employees of the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) were abducted by unidentified armed men, while a head constable and his five-year-old daughter were injured in a firing incident near Shahdev area.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Six Terrorists Neutralised in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Six Terrorists Neutralised in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Pakistan Security Forces Neutralise Six Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan Security Forces Neutralise Six Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistani Forces Repel Attack On Police Post, Killing Terrorist
Pakistani Forces Repel Attack On Police Post, Killing Terrorist
Three Security Personnel Killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Three Security Personnel Killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Pakistan Military Neutralises 13 Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operations
Pakistan Military Neutralises 13 Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operations

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

VIDEOS

Chaos erupts during voting in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas2:58

Chaos erupts during voting in West Bengal's South 24...

Scenic Glimpses from Rashtrapati Niwas as Prez Murmu Enjoys Shimla Summer1:09

Scenic Glimpses from Rashtrapati Niwas as Prez Murmu...

PM Modi's Adorable Chat with Kids in Varanasi Wins Hearts0:39

PM Modi's Adorable Chat with Kids in Varanasi Wins Hearts

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO