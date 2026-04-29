Pakistani Forces Repel Terrorist Attack, Kill Six

Pakistani security forces successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on a police post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, resulting in the death of six terrorists and highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Pakistani security forces successfully repelled a terrorist attack on a police post in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Six terrorists were killed during the intense exchange of fire with security forces.

The attack on the Mazanga police post occurred around 1:00 am, prompting a swift response from the police.

Weapons and equipment, including magazines and hand grenades, were recovered from the site of the attack.

Bannu district has experienced a surge in militant activities, with frequent attacks targeting civilians and security forces.

Pakistani security forces killed six terrorists early on Wednesday in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, repelling an attack on a police post.

Heavily armed terrorists attacked the Mazanga police post in Bannu district, police officials said.

Details of the Terrorist Attack

"Terrorists launched an attack on the Mazanga police post in Bannu at around 1:00 am, which was repelled by the police," a spokesman for the Bannu police said.

Six terrorists were killed in the intense exchange of fire between the two sides, police said.

Heavy exchange of gunfire continued until early morning, after which security forces launched search operations in the area.

Recovery of Weapons and Equipment

Police recovered weapons and equipment from the site, including magazines, hand grenades, a bandolier and a ladder, he said.

In a statement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Zulfiqar Hameed praised the officers for defending the post and announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for those involved.

The police contingents were rushed to the area to control the situation. The police have launched a search operation.

Impact and Aftermath

During the attack, a police constable sustained minor injuries and was shifted to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Regional Police Officer Bannu Sajjad Khan said the police would continue to act as an "iron wall" against terrorism.

Bannu district has witnessed a surge in militant activities in recent months, with frequent attacks targeting civilians and security forces.

In recent incidents, five employees of the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) were abducted by unidentified armed men, while a head constable and his five-year-old daughter were injured in a firing incident near Shahdev area.