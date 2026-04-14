Pakistan Foils Terror Plot, Arrests 16 Suspects

Pakistani security forces have successfully foiled a major terror plot by arresting 16 terrorists linked to groups like TTP, Al-Qaeda, and ISIS in Punjab province, seizing weapons and explosives in the process.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Pakistan's security forces arrested 16 terrorists in Punjab province during intelligence-based operations.

The arrested individuals belong to various banned organisations, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Al-Qaeda, and Daesh (ISIS).

A suicide bomber from Fitna-ul-Khawarij and a terrorist involved in attacks on security institutions were among those apprehended.

Weapons, explosives, and a suicide jacket were recovered from the terrorists' possession, indicating a planned attack.

The terrorists were allegedly planning attacks on police posts, and investigations are ongoing.

Pakistan's security agencies have arrested sixteen terrorists belonging to various terror outfits in multiple operations conducted in Punjab province, an official said on Tuesday.

Security forces conducted 113 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) over the past week in different districts, which led to the arrest of these terrorists, a spokesperson for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said.

Major Terror Plot Foiled

A major terror plot was foiled by Punjab police by arresting 16 terrorists belonging to various banned organisations, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIS), he said.

"A dangerous suicide bomber of Fitna-ul-Khawarij has also been arrested from Jhang, while another terrorist identified as Moin Khan, involved in attacks on security institutions, was arrested from Sargodha," he added.

Fitna al-Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned TTP.

Weapons, explosives over 5 kgs, detonator 1, safety fuse wire 25 feet and a suicide jacket were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The spokesperson said the terrorists had also planned to attack police posts, adding that cases against the arrested individuals have been registered and further investigation is underway.