HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Pakistan Foils Terror Plot, Arrests 16 Suspects

Pakistan Foils Terror Plot, Arrests 16 Suspects

By M Zulqernain
2 Minutes Read

April 14, 2026 16:14 IST

Pakistani security forces have successfully foiled a major terror plot by arresting 16 terrorists linked to groups like TTP, Al-Qaeda, and ISIS in Punjab province, seizing weapons and explosives in the process.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Pakistan's security forces arrested 16 terrorists in Punjab province during intelligence-based operations.
  • The arrested individuals belong to various banned organisations, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Al-Qaeda, and Daesh (ISIS).
  • A suicide bomber from Fitna-ul-Khawarij and a terrorist involved in attacks on security institutions were among those apprehended.
  • Weapons, explosives, and a suicide jacket were recovered from the terrorists' possession, indicating a planned attack.
  • The terrorists were allegedly planning attacks on police posts, and investigations are ongoing.

Pakistan's security agencies have arrested sixteen terrorists belonging to various terror outfits in multiple operations conducted in Punjab province, an official said on Tuesday.

Security forces conducted 113 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) over the past week in different districts, which led to the arrest of these terrorists, a spokesperson for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said.

 

Major Terror Plot Foiled

A major terror plot was foiled by Punjab police by arresting 16 terrorists belonging to various banned organisations, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIS), he said.

"A dangerous suicide bomber of Fitna-ul-Khawarij has also been arrested from Jhang, while another terrorist identified as Moin Khan, involved in attacks on security institutions, was arrested from Sargodha," he added.

Fitna al-Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned TTP.

Weapons, explosives over 5 kgs, detonator 1,  safety fuse wire 25 feet and a suicide jacket were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The spokesperson said the terrorists had also planned to attack police posts, adding that cases against the arrested individuals have been registered and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
M Zulqernain in Lahore, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan foils terror plots with 36 militant arrests in Punjab
Pakistan foils terror plots with 36 militant arrests in Punjab
Pakistan Security Forces Neutralise Six Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan Security Forces Neutralise Six Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan Security Forces Neutralise TTP Terrorists in Punjab
Pakistan Security Forces Neutralise TTP Terrorists in Punjab
Six Terrorists Neutralised in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Six Terrorists Neutralised in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Pakistan Army Kills 13 Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operations
Pakistan Army Kills 13 Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operations

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 2

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

People in Lakhimpur celebrate Goru Bihu in colours 1:01

People in Lakhimpur celebrate Goru Bihu in colours

Mumbai Gets First Non-AC Local Train With Automatic Doors7:17

Mumbai Gets First Non-AC Local Train With Automatic Doors

Farmers in Amritsar celebrate Baisakhi by harvesting the wheat crop0:42

Farmers in Amritsar celebrate Baisakhi by harvesting the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO