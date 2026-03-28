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Home  » News » Pakistan foils terror plots with 36 militant arrests in Punjab

Pakistan foils terror plots with 36 militant arrests in Punjab

By M Zulqernain
2 Minutes Read

March 28, 2026 16:09 IST

Pakistani law enforcement agencies have successfully disrupted terror plots by arresting 36 militants in Punjab province, including members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), seizing explosives and averting potential attacks on key infrastructure.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Pakistani authorities arrested 36 militants in Punjab province in the past month.
  • The arrests included members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
  • Major terror plots targeting important buildings in Faisalabad and Jhelum were averted.
  • Authorities seized explosives, detonators, IED bombs, and banned literature during the operations.
  • The counter terrorism department (CTD) conducted 366 intelligence-based operations.

Law enforcement agencies in the past one month have arrested 36 militants belonging to various terrorist organisations in the Punjab province of Pakistan, a statement said on Saturday.

Punjab counter terrorism department (CTD) in a statement said the arrested terrorists, including those from the banned militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), planned to target important buildings in different cities of the province.

 

"Major terror plots were averted in Faisalabad and Jhelum as two dangerous terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested with heavy explosive material and weapons," the statement said.

Details of the Operations

It said the CTD conducted 366 intelligence-based operations in different districts, questioned 338 suspects, and arrested 36 terrorists along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Explosives of 6,262 grams, 34 detonators, safety fuse wire 34 feet, five IED bombs, and banned literature have been recovered from their possession, it said.

The CTD stated that cases were registered against the arrested terrorists, and further investigation was ongoing.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
M Zulqernain in Lahore, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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