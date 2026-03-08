HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan Army Kills 13 Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operations

Pakistan Army Kills 13 Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operations

By Sajjad Hussain
3 Minutes Read
March 08, 2026 18:16 IST

Pakistani security forces successfully eliminated 13 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through intelligence-led operations, highlighting the ongoing fight against terrorism in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Pakistani security forces neutralised 13 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during intelligence-based operations.
  • The operations targeted members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as Fitna-al-Khawarij.
  • The operations took place in Bajaur, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber, and South Waziristan districts.
  • Pakistan faces increasing terrorist attacks, particularly in areas bordering Afghanistan, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa experiencing a surge in violence.
  • The rise in attacks follows the breakdown of a ceasefire agreement between the TTP and the Pakistani government in 2022.

Security forces killed 13 terrorists in five different intelligence-based operations in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in north-west Pakistan, the army said on Sunday.

These intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted from March 6 and 7, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said.

 

"During an IBO in Bajaur district, our troops effectively engaged the Khawarij location, and after an intense fire exchange," the ISPR statement said, adding, five of them were killed.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term that the state uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Three other terrorists were killed in two different encounters in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan districts, the army said, adding that five more terrorists were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber and South Waziristan districts.

Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists killed, who, the ISPR statement said, were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

These operations are being conducted concurrently as Pakistan continues to counter emerging challenges along its borders with Afghanistan, the army said.

Rising Terrorism in Pakistan

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in regions bordering Afghanistan, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies' personnel, and security forces with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province facing maximum damage.

According to the Annual Security Report 2025 by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded a significant surge in violence last year as casualties rose to 2,331 from 1,620 in 2024.

Attacks increased after the banned TTP broke a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
