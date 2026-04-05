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800 Taliban killed in ongoing operation: Pakistan

By Sajjad Hussain
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Last updated on: April 05, 2026 20:28 IST

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Pakistan asserts significant casualties inflicted upon the Afghan Taliban during Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, highlighting ongoing tensions and diplomatic efforts to address cross-border conflict and terrorism concerns.

Pakistan airstrike in Kabul

IMAGE: People carry the coffin of a victim, who died in what the Taliban said was a Pakistani air strike on a drug rehabilitation centre, during a mass burial, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 18, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points

  • Pakistan claims nearly 800 Afghan Taliban fighters killed in Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.
  • The operation was launched following alleged 'unprovoked firing' by the Afghan Taliban across the border.
  • Pakistan reports destruction of Taliban posts, vehicles, and equipment in the operation.
  • Talks are reportedly underway between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban government in Urumqi, China, to resolve the conflict.
  • Pakistan demands 'visible and verifiable actions' from the Taliban against terrorists operating from Afghan soil.

Pakistan on Sunday said nearly 800 Afghan Taliban terrorists have been killed in the ongoing operation launched by the security forces in Afghanistan.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar shared the latest update on operation Ghazab lil-Haq , giving a summary of the losses suffered by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also called Fitna Al Khawarij (FAK) and Afghan Taliban.

 

Tarar said that at least 796 Fitna Al Khawarij and the Afghan Taliban personnel have been killed and more than 1,043 injured since the launch of the operation.

He added that 286 Afghan Taliban posts were destroyed and another 44 posts were captured while their 249 tanks, armoured vehicles, artillery guns and drones were destroyed.

Operation Details and Pakistani Response

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq was launched on the night of February 26, following what Pakistan called "unprovoked firing" by the Afghan Taliban from across the border.

The army also effectively targeted 81 terrorists and terrorist support infrastructure locations across Afghanistan by air, Tarar said.

He also said on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an attempt to attack a border post in Ghulam Khan Sector by Afghan Taliban was comprehensively foiled. Tarar said 37 terrorists were killed and more than 80 injured in the operation.

Diplomatic Efforts and Demands

Pakistan on Thursday said it was holding talks with Afghanistan's Taliban government to end the ongoing conflict while demanding that Kabul must 'demonstrate visible and verifiable actions' against terrorists.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said that talks were being held in the Chinese city of Urumqi between senior officials of the two countries.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Sajjad Hussain Islamabad
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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