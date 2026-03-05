Pakistan Claims Targets Achieved in Afghanistan Operation

Pakistan asserts its military operation 'Ghazab lil Haq' in Afghanistan has successfully achieved its objectives, demanding an end to Afghan support for anti-Pakistan terrorism.

IMAGE: Photograph: Saeed Ali Achakzai/Reuters

Pakistan demands Afghanistan prevent its soil from being used for terrorism, particularly by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistani officials report killing 481 Afghan Taliban personnel and destroying numerous check posts and military equipment.

Pakistan launched air strikes into Afghanistan following claims of large-scale offensive operations against Pakistani military positions.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have deteriorated significantly since October, leading to open conflict.

Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq' last week after the Afghan Taliban forces attacked 53 locations along the more than 2,600 kms long border.

"Pakistan's targets in Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in Afghanistan have almost been achieved and are being fortified now," PM's political adviser Rana Sanaullah said.

He told a private news channel that Pakistan's "only demand from Afghanistan was that it should not allow its soil to be used for terrorism against us".

The adviser said Pakistan wants Afghanistan to immediately renounce support for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). "If the Taliban government does so, we have no fight with it," Sanaullah said.

Casualties and Damage

Meanwhile, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan's armed forces killed 481 Afghan Taliban personnel so far.

"As of March 4, security forces have killed 481 and injured over 696 Afghan Taliban personnel, destroyed 226 check posts, and captured 35 posts," he said in a post on X.

Some 198 tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery guns have been destroyed, while 56 locations across Afghanistan have been effectively targeted by air, he added.

Escalating Tensions

Last Thursday, Pakistan launched air strikes into Afghanistan following the latter's claim that it had carried out large-scale offensive operations against Pakistani military positions and installations on the border shared by the two countries.

Afghanistan had claimed killing dozens of Pakistani soldiers in the attacks and destroying 19 Pakistani army posts and two bases.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Islamabad is waging "open war" against Afghanistan for allowing the TTP fighters to use its soil against Pakistan.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which share a 2,611-kilometre-long border, have nose-dived since October.