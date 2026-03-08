HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Budgam Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Inciting Unrest via Social Media Videos

Budgam Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Inciting Unrest via Social Media Videos

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
Listen to Article
March 08, 2026 17:57 IST

A Budgam man is facing legal action for allegedly sharing provocative videos on social media, raising concerns about public order and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

Key Points

  • A man in Budgam, J&K, has been booked for allegedly circulating provocative videos on social media.
  • The videos, posted on Instagram, are related to a recent protest and the situation in the Middle East.
  • Police allege the videos were intended to provoke youth and the general public, potentially disrupting public order.
  • An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway regarding the social media posts.
  • Authorities urge citizens to avoid sharing unverified or provocative content to maintain peace and harmony.

Police have registered an FIR against an individual for circulating provocative and unverified videos on Instagram in the Chadoora area, a police spokesperson said.

He said police received information that Suhail Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kuthipora Chadoora, had uploaded videos on his Instagram account titled "Master Electrician" related to a recent protest concerning the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

 

The videos were allegedly aimed at provoking youth and the general public, thereby posing a potential threat to public order, the spokesperson said.

The circulation of such content has the potential to create unnecessary panic, disturb public order, and adversely affect communal harmony, he said.

Police Investigation and Public Appeal

Accordingly, an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora, and investigation into the matter has been initiated, the police added.

Police urged citizens to refrain from sharing unverified or provocative content on social media and to cooperate with authorities in maintaining peace, order, and harmony in the district.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
