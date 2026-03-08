Budgam Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Inciting Unrest via Social Media Videos

A Budgam man is facing legal action for allegedly sharing provocative videos on social media, raising concerns about public order and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police have registered an FIR against an individual for circulating provocative and unverified videos on Instagram in the Chadoora area, a police spokesperson said.

He said police received information that Suhail Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kuthipora Chadoora, had uploaded videos on his Instagram account titled "Master Electrician" related to a recent protest concerning the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

The videos were allegedly aimed at provoking youth and the general public, thereby posing a potential threat to public order, the spokesperson said.

The circulation of such content has the potential to create unnecessary panic, disturb public order, and adversely affect communal harmony, he said.

Police Investigation and Public Appeal

Accordingly, an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora, and investigation into the matter has been initiated, the police added.

Police urged citizens to refrain from sharing unverified or provocative content on social media and to cooperate with authorities in maintaining peace, order, and harmony in the district.