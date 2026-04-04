Pak rejects reports of stalled US, Iran talks; Araghchi reacts

Pakistan's Foreign Office strongly denies reports that its efforts to mediate peace talks between the US and Iran have stalled, dismissing the claims as unfounded speculation amid heightened regional tensions.

IMAGE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photograph: @CMShehbaz/X

Key Points Pakistan denies media reports that its initiative to facilitate talks between the US and Iran has stalled.

The Foreign Office spokesperson called the reports 'baseless' and a 'figment of imagination'.

Pakistan urges media to avoid speculation and rely on official statements for accurate information on regional diplomacy.

Unnamed officials claimed Iran has not responded positively to calls for negotiations despite urging from Pakistan and China.

Pakistan maintains contact with Iranian leaders despite the lack of a clear signal from Tehran regarding peace talks.

Pakistan on Saturday rejected media reports that its initiative to facilitate talks between the US and Iran to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia had hit obstacles after the initial exchange of peace proposals.

Speculation emerged after a senior Foreign Ministry official briefed a select group of journalists on Pakistan's efforts to find a negotiated settlement of the ongoing conflict.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi rejected the media reports as "baseless" and a "figment of imagination."

"We have noted several reports in the media, including on social media, citing so-called official government sources regarding the ongoing conflict in the region and Pakistan's efforts to promote peace and dialogue," he said in a statement.

Iran Ready For Talks

Similarly, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi dismissed Western media reports suggesting a stalemate in Pakistan-facilitated talks between Iran and the US, labelling it as "misrepresented."

"We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad," he said in a social media post.

"What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us," Araghchi added.

Pakistan Calls Media Reports 'Baseless'

Pakistan took action following the onset of the war, driven in part by its obligation to defend Saudi Arabia against potential attacks from Iran. While Pakistan has struggled to broker a ceasefire, it has managed to distance itself from direct involvement in the conflict.

"We categorically reject these false insinuations attributed to purported official sources as baseless and a figment of imagination. Any attribution to official sources in this regard is incorrect," Andrabi said, commenting on media reports.

He said that it was a matter of concern that the briefing held on Friday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been "misrepresented".

He said that at a time of heightened regional sensitivity, diplomacy requires both discretion and responsibility.

"We therefore urge all media platforms to exercise due diligence, avoid speculation and rely exclusively on officially issued statements and media readouts for accurate and timely information," he said.

Challenges in Achieving a Breakthrough

Quoting an unnamed official, the Dawn newspaper had reported that some ground had been covered, with messages relayed between Washington and Tehran, but the absence of a clear Iranian signal has slowed momentum at this critical stage.

"It is surprising that despite the obliteration of significant naval, air force, and other military and civilian infrastructure, Iran has not responded positively to calls for negotiations," the official, who is familiar with the discussions, was quoted as saying.

He said both Pakistan and China had urged Iran to engage, but "Tehran has so far not conveyed its readiness to take part in the dialogue."

He added that Pakistani leaders, despite Tehran not giving a reply, have remained in contact with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Araghchi.

Pakistan's Role Amid Regional Conflict

Earlier Pakistan sprang to action after the war started, partially out of necessity, as it was supposed to defend Saudi Arabia in case of an attack by Iran.

Though it has failed so far to arrange a ceasefire but succeeded to keep itself away from the war.

The US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders.

The retaliation by the Islamic Republic extended the war to the entire Gulf region. The conflict has taken a major toll on energy supply chains, especially across the Strait of Hormuz.