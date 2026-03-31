West Asia conflict: 'India can be a better mediator than Pakistan'

Israel’s special envoy said that 80 percent of the rocket launches of Iran have been destroyed and the top echelon of their military and political leadership has also been eliminated.

IMAGE: A woman talks on a phone while standing amid a damaged residential neighbourhood hit by a strike as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, in Tehran, Iran, March 30, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

As the ongoing conflict in West Asia enters its second month, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, special envoy, foreign ministry of Israel, has asserted that the situation has effectively been a "multi-front regional conflict" since its inception, while claiming significant military and strategic gains against adversarial forces.

Key Points Nahoum said the nature of the conflict expanded almost immediately after initial hostilities began.

After a month of the conflict, Israel claims Iran's entire navy has been destroyed.

Referring to India's diplomatic outreach, she acknowledged New Delhi's balanced stance and its ties across stakeholders.

Speaking to ANI from Jerusalem, Nahoum said the nature of the conflict expanded almost immediately after initial hostilities began.

"Well, we've been involved in a multi-front regional conflict since the 7th of October, when we were attacked by the Iranians' proxy Hamas from the south. And then on the 8th of October, when we are attacked by an Iranian proxy from the north. And so multi-front is already something happening for a long time, unfortunately."

Highlighting developments over the past month, she pointed to what she described as a substantial degradation of hostile capabilities.

"Today, we see that after a month, there are considerable military gains. Around 80 percent of the rocket launches of the Islamic Republic have been destroyed. The entire navy has been destroyed. The entire top echelon of their military leadership and political leadership has mainly been destroyed."

She further claimed internal instability within Iran, stating, "And we see every day cracks in the regime leadership, defections from the Basij, and absolute chaos when it comes to their strategies at the moment. They're just, you know, sending rockets at any country that they can get their hands on. So I think that there have been considerable military gains."

On the evolving United States approach, Nahoum underscored a dual-track strategy combining diplomacy with military pressure. "At every single moment, at every single crossroads of this, President Trump has always given a chance to negotiate a settlement. And it has been the intransigence of the Islamic Republic that didn't get to a settlement and nothing else."

She added that such a strategy allows room for de-escalation while maintaining operational leverage.

"I think that is a good strategy to always give them a ladder to climb down from the tree, but at the same time, keep making those military gains to destroy them when we have to."

Commenting on reports of Pakistan attempting to play a mediatory role despite lacking diplomatic ties with Israel, she expressed scepticism. "I mean, I don't know what the Pakistanis think they're doing. I think they're trying to make themselves relevant. They are themselves a huge problem in the world of jihadi terrorism. But, you know, they can try. I'm not sure they'll be very successful."

On the question of Iran's nuclear programme, she ruled out any compromise.

"No, absolutely not. We cannot have a regime calling for total destruction, at the same time having weapons of mass destruction. There cannot be any compromise when it comes to the nuclear weapons that they have, or they can enrich quickly."

Referring to India's diplomatic outreach, she acknowledged New Delhi's balanced stance and its ties across stakeholders.

"India is a very close ally to Israel. As you know, your prime minister was here only a few days before the war. And we understand that India keeps great relations with everyone. And they can be a much better mediator, if you ask me, than Pakistan. But let's see how things develop."