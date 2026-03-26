White House dismisses reports of peace talks in Pakistan as 'speculation'

Iranian representatives have conveyed to the Trump administration that they are unwilling to resume talks with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, preferring instead to engage with Vice President J D Vance.

IMAGE: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2026. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Key Points The White House has dismissed reports of Iran peace talks in Pakistan as 'speculation'.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said no talks are official unless formally announced.

The US denied any change in Vice President J D Vance's role, calling him central to decision-making.

Reports suggest Iran prefers engaging with Vance over other US negotiators.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday dismissed reports of possible peace talks with Iran in Pakistan as 'speculation'.

Speaking at a media briefing, Leavitt said nothing should be considered official unless announced by the White House.

"I've seen that speculation. Nothing is official until it is announced by this White House. We aren't going to get ahead of ourselves," she said.

Iran prefers to engage with J D Vance

Responding to a question on US Vice President J D Vance's reported increased involvement in the Iran conflict, Leavitt said his role has remained consistent.

"Nothing has changed. The Vice President has always been a key member of the national security team and the President's right-hand man. He was instrumental in the 12-day war negotiations and the ceasefire in Gaza. Any reporting suggesting otherwise is false," she said.

Meanwhile, Iranian representatives have conveyed to the administration of Donald Trump that they are unwilling to resume talks with the United States special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, preferring instead to engage with Vance, CNN reported, citing sources.

Asked about a 'very big present' allegedly given by Iran to the US President -- possibly referring to an oil tanker carrying two million barrels that passed through the Strait of Hormuz -- Leavitt said the President would address the matter 'at the appropriate time'.

Meeting objectives 'expeditiously': WH

On reports that Iraq plans to protest an attack on a military clinic that killed seven soldiers, and whether the US was responsible, Leavitt said she would need to consult the Pentagon.

Responding to remarks by House Speaker Mike Johnson that the conflict is 'wrapping up', even as troops are being deployed, Leavitt said the US is meeting its objectives 'expeditiously'.

She added that troop movements are best addressed by the Pentagon.

The US has ordered the deployment of around 2,500 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, a Department of Defence official told Al Jazeera.

The deployment includes commanders and logistical support elements from the division's 1st Combat Brigade.