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Home  » News » Pakistan Nabs 21 Terrorists With Links To Banned Groups

Pakistan Nabs 21 Terrorists With Links To Banned Groups

By M Zulqernain
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 14:42 IST

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Pakistani authorities have arrested 21 terrorists, primarily associated with the banned TTP, in Punjab province, highlighting ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Pakistan's Punjab province sees arrest of 21 terrorists linked to banned outfits.
  • Most of the arrested terrorists were affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
  • The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted over 200 intelligence-based operations.
  • Explosives, detonators, and IEDs were recovered from the arrested terrorists.
  • The terrorists were allegedly planning attacks at various locations in Pakistan.

Twenty-one terrorists, mostly affiliated with the banned TTP outfit, were arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province during the past week, police said on Saturday.

Counter Terrorism Operations in Punjab

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police, in a statement, said it conducted more than 200 intelligence-based operations across the province and apprehended 21 terrorists.

 

Most of the apprehended terrorists were linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), it said.

The rest were from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and other banned outfits.

Key Arrests and Recovered Materials

"A dangerous TTP terrorist, Pir Shams, was arrested from Lahore, while Abdul Latif of the BLA was apprehended from Toba Tek Singh along with explosive material," the statement said.

According to the CTD, 6,330 grams of explosives, 17 detonators, 39 feet of safety fuse wire, one improvised explosive device (IED) and banned literature were recovered from them.

Planned Attacks and Ongoing Investigation

"The arrested terrorists were planning attacks at various locations," the statement said, adding that 21 cases have been registered against the suspects, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
M Zulqernain in Lahore, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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