Pak holds second round of talks with Iran on conflict proposals

Naqvi and Araghchi discussed detailed proposals aimed at ending the US-Iran conflict and they reviewed possible mechanisms for establishing long-term stability and peace in the region.

IMAGE: Vessels move in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran, May 22, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points Naqvi's visit to Tehran marks his second in less than a week, highlighting Pakistan's efforts to mediate between Iran and the US.

Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire between Tehran and Washington, but negotiations to permanently end the war have been inconclusive.

Iranian officials warned that further attacks on Iran could lead to a wider conflict extending beyond West Asia.

Despite Pakistan's diplomatic efforts, Iran and the US have been unable to fully bridge their differences.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Friday for the second time within 24 hours to review proposals aimed at ending the war between the US and Iran.

Naqvi landed in Tehran on Wednesday on an unannounced visit, his second in less than a week, aiming to reduce the differences between Tehran and Washington.

He has already met the top Iranian leadership, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's interior minister, and other senior officials.

Foreign Minister Araghchi met Naqvi on Thursday morning to discuss the indirect Iran-US negotiations.

Pakistan's mediation efforts

On Friday, Pakistan's Interior Minister again met with Araghchi to review proposals for resolving disputes, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News agency reported.

Naqvi and Araghchi discussed detailed proposals aimed at ending the US-Iran conflict, Geo News reported, quoting Iran's official media.

It added that the two leaders also reviewed possible mechanisms for establishing long-term stability and peace in the region.

Citing sources, the channel reported that Naqvi will continue his stay in Tehran on Friday and hold a series of important meetings related to ongoing US-Iran negotiations and discussions on regional diplomatic efforts.

Diplomatic silence and high-level visits

Pakistan authorities have not commented on the engagements of Naqvi in Iran. Pakistan has been maintaining discreet silence on the key diplomatic outreach.

Iranian media on Thursday reported that Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is expected to visit Tehran this week.

When asked about Munir's visit, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said he could "neither deny nor confirm" reports about a "high-level delegation" visiting Iran from Pakistan.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said he believed that "Pakistanis will be travelling to Tehran today", while Naqvi was already in Tehran and holding meetings with the political leadership.

Rubio also said that despite 'good signs' in Iran talks, 'other options' remain on the table. "I don't want to get ahead of it ... I think we've made some progress," Rubio said.

Andrabi said that Rubio's statement was in reference to Naqvi's visit to Iran and not any other visit. He also said that Pakistani leadership was in touch with the Iranian President, adding that "this is part of engagements with neighbouring countries".

Escalation and ceasefire attempts

The US and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran on February 28, assassinating senior Iranian officials and commanders and targeting civilian infrastructure, residential areas, educational institutes, and historical and cultural sites.

In response, the Iranian forces fired hundreds of drones and missiles, targeting sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.

On April 8, Tehran and Washington reached a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, followed by inconclusive negotiations to permanently end the war. At the end of two weeks, Trump further extended the ceasefire, without giving any deadline.

Naqvi's latest visit came as Trump on Tuesday offered a deadline of several days for resuming strikes if a deal is not agreed. He had said a day earlier that Gulf Arab leaders asked him to hold off on an attack at the 11th hour.

On the other hand, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi warned that a "return to war will feature many more surprises".

Separately, the Revolutionary Guards issued a warning that any further attack on Iran will "lead to a conflict that extends far beyond the borders of West Asia."

Both Munir and Naqvi visited Tehran last month and held talks with top Iranian leaders.

However, despite Pakistan's non-stop diplomatic push, Iran and the US were unable to bridge their differences.

The country hosted Iran and the US last month for a crucial face-to-face meeting, but it failed to clinch the deal.