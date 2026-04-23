Pakistan intensifies efforts for US-Iran talks after ceasefire extension

Pakistan is stepping up its diplomatic efforts to mediate between the US and Iran, aiming to bring both nations back to the negotiating table and resolve the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

IMAGE: Veterans with About Face and military families protest against the Iran war at the Cannon House office building rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 20, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points President Trump extended the ceasefire at the request of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Pakistani officials have engaged with Iranian, Turkish, and British diplomats to promote peaceful resolution through negotiation.

Pakistan emphasises the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving disputes between the US and Iran.

Elaborate security measures have been implemented in Islamabad to ensure the safety of potential US-Iran talks.

Pakistan on Wednesday intensified its efforts to bring the US and Iran back to the negotiating table to end the war in West Asia after President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire indefinitely.

Trump announced that he was extending the ceasefire at the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Following the necessary space provided by the truce, PM Shehbaz received Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam and "discussed the ongoing regional situation and peace efforts."

A day earlier, Moghadam had met with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Both sides emphasised the need for a sustainable solution through diplomatic and negotiation channels to reduce regional tensions.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and exchanged views on the latest regional developments.

Both leaders "reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in peaceful settlement of disputes," according to the foreign office.

International support for Pakistan's role

Dar, who is also Foreign Minister, received British High Commissioner Jane Marriott at his office, and they "discussed the evolving regional situation".

He underscored Pakistan's ongoing efforts to facilitate engagement and emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in the peaceful resolution of disputes.

The British High Commissioner appreciated and supported Pakistan's facilitative role in bringing the US and Iran to the negotiating table.

The meeting continued despite uncertainty about the talks, indicating that Pakistan was still confident in arranging the dialogue.

Security measures in Islamabad

Meanwhile, Islamabad's Red Zone, where government buildings and offices are located, was under strict security. The area remained sealed to the general public on Wednesday, but other routes, sealed earlier, were opened. The army was patrolling the area.

Pakistan has taken elaborate security measures, including deploying more than 10,000 security personnel, in preparation for the proposed talks.

The first round of US-Iran talks held on April 11 and 12 failed to produce a breakthrough, prompting a flurry of diplomatic efforts by host Pakistan to cool tensions and revive hopes for another round of dialogue.

The Iran war began on February 28 with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Pakistan emerged as a central facilitator in the sensitive diplomatic track, positioning itself as a mediator amid sharply polarised positions between Washington and Tehran.

Pakistan's role as a mediator reflects its strategic position in the region and its historical ties with both the US and Iran. The country has previously facilitated diplomatic efforts in the region, leveraging its relationships to promote stability. Successful dialogue could significantly reduce regional instability and prevent further escalation of conflict.