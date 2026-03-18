Pak may develop missiles capable of hitting US: Gabbard

In a testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, also said that the threats to the US were set to expand collectively from more than 3,000 missiles at present to more than 16,000 missiles by 2035.

IMAGE: Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 18, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points Tulsi Gabbard said Pakistan's long-range missile programme could potentially include ICBMs capable of targeting the US.

The US Intelligence Community estimates global missile threats to the US could grow from over 3,000 currently to more than 16,000 by 2035.

China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and Pakistan are all developing advanced missile delivery systems.

China and Russia are working on sophisticated missiles designed to evade or bypass US missile defence systems.

North Korea already has ICBMs capable of reaching the US, while Iran has technological capability that could enable it to develop such missiles before 2035.

United States' intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday told lawmakers that Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile development could include missiles capable of targeting the US.

In a testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, also said that the threats to the US were set to expand collectively from more than 3,000 missiles at present to more than 16,000 missiles by 2035.

"The US secure nuclear deterrent continues to ensure safety in the Homeland against strategic threats. However, Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and Pakistan have been researching and developing an array of novel, advanced, or traditional missile delivery systems with nuclear and conventional payloads that put our Homeland within range," Gabbard said.

She said the US Intelligence Community assesses that threats to the Homeland will expand collectively to more than 16,000 missiles by 2035, from the current assessed figure of more than 3,000 missiles.

"The IC assesses that China and Russia are developing advanced delivery systems meant to be capable of penetrating or bypassing US missile defences," Gabbard said.

'North Korea's ICBMs can already reach US'

The US top intelligence official said that North Korea's ICBMs can already reach US soil, and it is committed to expanding its nuclear arsenal.

"Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile development potentially could include ICBMs with the range capable of striking the Homeland," Gabbard said.

She said that Iran has previously demonstrated space launch and other technology it could use to begin to develop a militarily viable ICBM before 2035, should Tehran attempt to pursue the capability.

"However, these assessments will be updated as the full impact of Operation Epic Fury's devastating strikes on Iran's missile production facilities, stockpiles, and launch capabilities is determined," Gabbard said.